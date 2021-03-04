 Skip to main content
Augusta Health simplifies registration for COVID-19 vaccines
FISHERSVILLE — Making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Augusta Health just got a bit easier, according to an announcement from the hospital.

Starting Thursday afternoon, residents will have the ability to go onto Augusta Health’s website at augustahealth.com/coronavirus/vaccine-info and make an appointment for one of the hospital’s vaccine clinics.

“At Augusta Health, we want community members to feel confident and safe when scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. We are changing how we offer appointments for our upcoming vaccine clinics and are migrating to a more user-friendly experience,” the hospital said in its statement.

Eligibility for the vaccine clinics is determined by Augusta Health, and currently, they are only serving residents of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County who are 65 and over or 55 and over with chronic health conditions.

As the criteria for appointments change the website will be updated to reflect the groups that can be vaccinated. You will no longer need to be notified by the Virginia Department of Health to be vaccinated as long as you meet the criteria given to attend a clinic.

If you make an appointment to be vaccinated and do not meet the criteria listed on the website, your appointment will be canceled upon arrival, according to the announcement.

The newly approved Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine will be available through the clinics on Friday and Saturday, which will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. There are still open spots for both days to schedule vaccinations. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available through later clinics.

