Augusta Regional Clinic hires executive director, will focus on dental care

FISHERSVILLE — The Board of Directors of the Augusta Regional Clinic has appointed Sophie Parson to replace Janice Morgan as executive director.
Parson joined the clinic on March 8 and is taking over for Morgan, who retired March 6 after a six-year stint at ARC.
“It is a pleasure and an honor to join such a passionate and dedicated team," Parson said in a press release. "The work the ARC does is absolutely crucial for our community."
Parson's experience includes nonprofit management, fundraising, communication and corporate finance. She most recently served as director of development for Building Goodness Foundation, a Charlottesville based nonprofit.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Sophie onboard,” board chair Dr. Laura Jean Brand said. “She brings strategic experience which will be valuable to the ARC’s development as the need for affordable high-quality dental care is surging in our community."
The clinic has been serving residents of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County since 1993. Last summer, and as a result of the expansion of Medicaid and other local programs in support of underserved patients, the clinic closed its pharmacy and primary care facility to focus and grow its dentistry activity. The organization’s 14 staff members and volunteers now see about 2,550 patients per year, including 900 children.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences have left many without adequate health benefits and more specifically dental coverage," Parson said. "Now more than ever, our neighbors need our help."
Parson’s arrival coincides with a leadership reorganization at the ARC with Misty Ladd’s appointment to office manager last Fall. Ladd first joined ARC’s Dental Clinic in 2008 as a Certified Dental Assistant and after a short move to Richmond rejoined ARC in 2016.
“I am so excited to see where our dental clinic will be one year from now under Sophie’s guidance and leadership," Ladd said. "We are thrilled to have her join our team and we look forward to the progress we are sure to make.”
Brand agrees.
“We value Sophie and Misty’s deep commitment to medically underserved community members around us. Our goal is to be able to welcome any member of our community in need of affordable dental care," she said. "We believe that with this new leadership team we are definitely moving toward to making this vision a reality. We are very excited for the future."
