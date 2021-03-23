Augusta Regional Clinic hires executive director, will focus on dental care

“The COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences have left many without adequate health benefits and more specifically dental coverage," Parson said. "Now more than ever, our neighbors need our help."

Parson’s arrival coincides with a leadership reorganization at the ARC with Misty Ladd’s appointment to office manager last Fall. Ladd first joined ARC’s Dental Clinic in 2008 as a Certified Dental Assistant and after a short move to Richmond rejoined ARC in 2016.

“I am so excited to see where our dental clinic will be one year from now under Sophie’s guidance and leadership," Ladd said. "We are thrilled to have her join our team and we look forward to the progress we are sure to make.”

Brand agrees.

“We value Sophie and Misty’s deep commitment to medically underserved community members around us. Our goal is to be able to welcome any member of our community in need of affordable dental care," she said. "We believe that with this new leadership team we are definitely moving toward to making this vision a reality. We are very excited for the future."

