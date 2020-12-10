Augusta supervisors approve amendments to solar ordinance

Seaton continued by stating that 200-foot setbacks are a waste of the landowner’s property and that 50 feet is more than sufficient if any expansion needs to be built into a road. The ability of other industries to come in and build large projects on land without similar objections about setbacks led Seaton to ask why solar projects were being singled out and given extra restrictions.

“I think if you have an industry that’s coming in and you’re telling them 200 feet and they have to waste all that space, they’re going to start looking north and south of us,” he said. “I’m not sure why we are making this so different for solar compared to other industries. And the other industries make noise. This is odorless and noiseless, so I’m not sure why we have the 200-foot setback.”

South River supervisor Steve Morelli discussed problems with Seaton’s suggestion of 50-feet setbacks, stating that the burden should be on landowners, and not surrounding residents, to make the case for why such setbacks are not necessary for their area.