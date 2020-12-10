Augusta supervisors approve amendments to solar ordinance

VERONA — After tabling a new solar ordinance that it had received from the planning commission at their previous meeting, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved the amended ordinance without changes during Wednesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting, but requested that the ordinance go back to the ordinance committee for further discussion and possible later modification on several key points.
Solar systems, either rooftop or ground mounted, are allowed by right everywhere in the county if they are used for purposes of supplying power directly into an existing residence, farm or business. This ordinance up for consideration Wednesday applies only to those primary use solar arrays where the generated power is sent back out into the power grid.
The new ordinance, which applies only to ground mounted solar energy systems, defines small scale solar systems as less than 50 acres, and large systems as those greater than 50 acres. The section on small systems, which require a Board of Zoning Appeals special use permit, adds buffering, bonding, site plan submittal and decommissioning requirements.
Both large and small scale systems require special use permits, but small scale permits will be issued by the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) that issues all other special use permits (SUPs) in the county, while large scale SUPs must come from the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. Small scale systems can be permitted in General Agriculture, General Business, and General Industrial zoning districts. Large scale systems are not permitted in General Industrial zoning districts.
The most intense discussion of the evening centered on amendments in the new ordinance regarding large scale systems (greater than 50 acres). Those changes included clarifying existing use of consultant language, community meeting requirements, and cost benefit analysis language, modifying the setback language, and amending fencing requirements to add greater flexibility.
The new setback language for large solar systems is 200 feet from all public right of ways and other property lines and 1,000 feet from any residentially zoned areas “unless the Board of Supervisors is satisfied that different setbacks, either less or greater, are necessary to protect neighboring properties.” The ordinance as it was approved contains language that allows for landowners with specific circumstances to ask for their setbacks to be moved closer to the roads.
Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton, the only dissenter in a 4-1 vote (there was one abstention and one absence) on the ordinance, expressed concerns over pushing the setbacks to 200 feet. He argued that the proposal gives too much control of someone’s land to people who are not an owner or compensating the landowner in any way.
“I have a problem that someone from North Carolina, Pennsylvania or Maryland can tell a landowner what to do, and I think that’s what we’re doing when we increase the setback from a public road to 200 feet,” Seaton said. “The landowner has that property, and they should be allowed to it. Other people do not have the right to the view of that property.”
Seaton continued by stating that 200-foot setbacks are a waste of the landowner’s property and that 50 feet is more than sufficient if any expansion needs to be built into a road. The ability of other industries to come in and build large projects on land without similar objections about setbacks led Seaton to ask why solar projects were being singled out and given extra restrictions.
“I think if you have an industry that’s coming in and you’re telling them 200 feet and they have to waste all that space, they’re going to start looking north and south of us,” he said. “I’m not sure why we are making this so different for solar compared to other industries. And the other industries make noise. This is odorless and noiseless, so I’m not sure why we have the 200-foot setback.”
South River supervisor Steve Morelli discussed problems with Seaton’s suggestion of 50-feet setbacks, stating that the burden should be on landowners, and not surrounding residents, to make the case for why such setbacks are not necessary for their area.
“We should agree to bring the setbacks in to 50 feet only if it fits the area,” Morelli said. “I do not believe we should put the burden on our taxpayers to try to push it out to 200 feet when it doesn’t apply. The industries have the staff and the resources, if they want it in let us have them come to us to try to bring it in.”
Morelli added that the amended ordinance allows for the adaptability and the opportunity for landowners to maximize their land as Seaton desires.
Beverley Manor supervisor Butch Wells stressed that the ordinance was far from a be-all-end-all and individual circumstances would still be considered when projects reached the point of special use permits.
“What we need to remember is that this is a starting point,” Wells said. “There’s flexibility built into the ordinance. If you look at it and read it, more discussions will spring from this and it will be up to the deciding board about whether we want to expand it or bring it back in.”
Other changes to the new ordinance received very little pushback from the board, including adding flexibility to the fencing requirements, and increasing the application fee with the county for large solar projects from $3,500 to $5,000. The board also upheld a recommendation from the planning commissions to maintain the radius for which project applicant must notify landowners within one mile of the project.
Applicants wishing to build a large solar project must hold a community meeting in which the surrounding residents are notified no less than five days before said meeting. After the community meeting, the applicant must provide a mailing list of those notified, an agenda of the meeting, a sign-in sheet of those who attended and a written summary to be included with their application.
Wells also asked that the board send the new ordinance back to the Ordinance Committee for further consideration of three items: The first was a request to consider a further amendment that puts the issuance of a special use permit (SUP) for both large and small solar systems in the hands of the BZA rather than continuing the current split of small systems requiring a BZA SUP and large systems needing a SUP from the board of supervisors.
The second was that the committee consider general guidelines that limit either the overall size of large projects or that limits the percentage of land within the county that can be developed for utility scale solar projects.
The third suggestion offered by Wells was that the county engage in some mapping in order to understand better where solar projects should be encouraged or discouraged. There was a consensus by the board that these three items would be sent back to the ordinance committee for further discussion.
“I’m hoping we put the decisions into the Board of Zoning Appeals,” Seaton said. “That’s what we do with other special use permits. I think putting it with the BZA is going to be helpful for us because we can spend a lot of time debating the merits of solar projects, and I think the BZA can be more objective about it. We have a busy year coming up with budgets squished, so if we get caught up with more and more projects being submitted that’s going to take up a lot of our time.”
Also on the agenda, the board approved $15,000 in funds to improve the state of the dugouts at the Stuarts Draft Diamond Club, home of the Diamondbacks and several schools in the area. The dugouts had issues with flooding because of poor drainage. The floors and roofs of the dugouts will be raised to prevent water from being trapped.
