Augusta Supervisors to consider architect contract for new animal service center

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will consider an architectural contract Wednesday to renovate the old Verona Elementary School so it can become the new regional animal services center.

The Verona site on Route 11 would eventually replace the current Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst.

Supervisors are set to approve a nearly $132,000 contract with Lineage Architects for design of the changes to the old elementary school. Augusta County Administrator Tim Fltzgerald said the architectural work should take six to eight months before construction bids can be made.

“We are looking at the middle or fall of 2024,” said Fitzgerald of a move of the animal services center from Lyndhurst to Verona.

The current Lyndhurst facility has had space issues, according to Fitzgerald. “It is just not an adequate space for what we need to do,” he said.

The animal services center serves as the location for adopting cats and dogs for Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The shelter takes in all stray, abandoned and animals surrendered by owners from the three localities. Augusta County is serving as the fiscal agent for the center. Fitzgerald said the facility has been jammed to capacity with pets numerous times in recent years.

“Our friends in the rescue community and citizens who do fostering have helped us when it gets to this point,” Fitzgerald said.

The old Verona Elementary has a pod design which makes it ideal for an animal shelter, Fitzgerald said. “We can have a separate pod for dogs and cats and one for animal control to bring in animals,” he said.

The eventual move of the animal services center to Verona will also provide a more accessible location for the region. “It is a little further for Waynesboro but for the majority of Augusta County and Staunton it is a more centralized location,” Fitzgerald said.