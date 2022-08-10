Berkeley Glenn Elementary gets an interior facelift and a new principal

Michael Perry began his first year as principal of Berkeley Glenn Elementary Tuesday.

And the start of new school leader at the Waynesboro elementary school coincides with a completely refurbished interior building for the 252 students who attend classes there.

The change is evident from new windows to LED lighting to fresh coats of interior paint and sonic boards in each classroom that allow for all sorts of instructional activities. Electrical improvements at the school now mean the Wi-Fi is strong enough to be picked up in the school parking lot. New exterior doors which will require identification cards are also part of the interior renovation. A new heating and air conditioning system has also been installed.

Perry, who comes to Berkeley Glenn after 3 years as an assistant principal at Shelburne Middle School in Staunton, said this week’s school opening involved Herculean efforts by staff and volunteers.

“The community has rallied. So many volunteers have moved boxes to set up classrooms,” Perry said. He said a crew of volunteers from Wenonah Elementary also pitched in to make sure the school was ready for opening day.

The newness of the school facelift has uplifted teachers. “The teachers love the fresh coat of paint,” Perry said.

The new principal says he has new ideas how better to serve the students at the neighborhood elementary school, where many students walk to school daily.

“The new space correlates with my new ideas,” he said.

Perry, a Southwest Virginia native who worked as a Virginia State trooper before becoming an educator, said he is overwhelmed by the response he has seen.

“I was told Berkeley Glenn is a special place,” he said. “I understand why people say that.”

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the funding for the Berkeley Glenn project included federal pandemic funds for the HVAC system and state and local money. The project was performed by Marion Enterprises. The company submitted a low bid $4.472 million.

Cassell said similar renovations are planned using the same combination of funds at both Wenonah Elementary School and the Wayne Hills Pre-K Center.