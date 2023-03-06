An annual school food drive for the Charlottesville area is coming at a vital time for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The food drive, which targets nearly 30 schools including Staunton Montessori School in Fishersville, runs until March 24. Last year, the same food drive raised nearly 12,000 pounds of food for the food bank.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said there are multiple reasons why the school food drive is needed now.

The food bank is seeing monthly visits to its partner agencies equal to those at the height of the pandemic, about 140,000 per month. There are also the ongoing problems associated with inflation, and the March 1 reduction in SNAP benefits.

“We are seeing a genuine surge in the need for food assistance, especially given the inflation surge,” McKee said. And the expiration of increased pandemic SNAP benefits is likely to fuel further demand. McKee said the increase in benefits per month ranged from $100 to $280. SNAP, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a federal program that offers nutrition benefits to low-income individuals and families.

“All of these things mean we need to put food in the warehouse so people can access food when necessary,” McKee said.

Over the past 12 years, the school food drive has contributed 85,000 pounds of food for the food bank.

McKee said such efforts and cash donations are needed to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank weather the current crisis.

The school drive in the Charlottesville area is led by Albemarle High School junior Emily Warren. She became active in helping with hunger in the ninth grade. Warren said she has known classmates with families who have struggled with food insecurity since elementary school.

“We got so much food last year,” she said. “And there are even more schools involved this year. We are hoping for the biggest year of donations.”

Warren, who plans to study marketing in college, will continue to fight food insecurity when she finishes her education.

McKee said the school food drive also energizes families. “This (school food drive) allows them to address a problem they would not otherwise know how to help,” he said. The food drive continues until March 24, and is targeted for donations of canned and non-perishable food items.

Long-term, food banks across the country are not the solution for chronic food insecurity, McKee said.

He is hopeful Congress will reinstate the SNAP program benefits that recently ended, and that wages can increase.

“People work hard and it’s still not enough,” said McKee, who said many SNAP recipients are gainfully employed.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is headquartered in Verona, and serves 25 counties and eight cities. The service area includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.