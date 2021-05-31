Blue Ridge Area Food Bank partners with Augusta Health to help diabetes patients

“The patients in this population need access to healthy foods such as produce and lean proteins in order to keep their blood sugars down and/or lose some weight. When patients are struggling financially, they often have to rely on low-cost, highly processed foods that tend to be high in simple carbohydrates or sugars,” McGill-Meeks says. “Patients often tell me that they have to choose each month between food or their medications, or they have to ration medications to last two months.”