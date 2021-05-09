Board of Zoning Appeals tables Weyers Cave farm taproom project

VERONA — After nearly two hours of public comment, the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted to table discussion surrounding a Weyers Cave farm.
The special use request on the agenda was to build a 4,800 square foot taproom, renovate a 9,600 square foot stable into a taproom and eating area, bring in five food trucks or trailers and two mobile beer taps, and have active or passive recreation at The Farm at Chapel Hill at 194 Chapel Hill Lane.
10 residents spoke against the project before the board took a five-minute recess. After the break, one of the six owners of the property, Eric Pisk, asked the board to table the request until their next meeting on June 3. The board unanimously voted to table the discussion, despite objections from the crowd in attendance.
John Smith, the pastor at Old Paths Baptist Church just down the road from the project, objected to a project because he said it would bring more alcohol into the community.
“We can’t control the responsibility of people,” Smith said. “There are going to be people coming to this establishment who are going to be irresponsible. It’s only a matter of time until we’re affected by that in Weyers Cave.”
Smith said he had a petition of Weyers Cave residents with 257 signatures that opposed the project. He urged the board to deny the special use permit or own the consequences if they approved the project.
“If you sign this and something happens, let the blood be upon your hands and you be held responsible for the life of an individual just to make a dollar,” Smith said.
The road leading up to the farm is a small gravel road, which raised concerns in some of the attendees considering the 150-car parking lot that is included in the project, but Pisk said the Virginia Department of Transportation said the road was suitable for the increase in incoming traffic.
Other residents voiced issues with potential damage to the springs attached to the property, which board Chairman Justine Tilghman noted would be a pre-condition if the project were to be approved.
“The only plus to Weyers Cave hosting such a business would belong to the business owners,” said Linda Greene, who also lives on Chapel Hill Lane.
Not everyone in attendance was against the project, Emilie Myers of Waynesboro said the project is “just what we want in Augusta County.”
During his rebuttal period, Pisk said he appreciated the concerns of the attendees but did not like planning around what-if scenarios.
“I like to work in the realm of facts,” Pisk said. “I don’t necessarily like to plan around feelings. There were a lot of folks who spoke today who had some very strong feelings.”