Board of Zoning Appeals tables Weyers Cave farm taproom project

“If you sign this and something happens, let the blood be upon your hands and you be held responsible for the life of an individual just to make a dollar,” Smith said.

The road leading up to the farm is a small gravel road, which raised concerns in some of the attendees considering the 150-car parking lot that is included in the project, but Pisk said the Virginia Department of Transportation said the road was suitable for the increase in incoming traffic.

Other residents voiced issues with potential damage to the springs attached to the property, which board Chairman Justine Tilghman noted would be a pre-condition if the project were to be approved.

“The only plus to Weyers Cave hosting such a business would belong to the business owners,” said Linda Greene, who also lives on Chapel Hill Lane.

Not everyone in attendance was against the project, Emilie Myers of Waynesboro said the project is “just what we want in Augusta County.”

During his rebuttal period, Pisk said he appreciated the concerns of the attendees but did not like planning around what-if scenarios.