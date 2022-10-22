Burlington Stores opens at Waynesboro Town Center

Burlington Stores, the New Jersey-based retailer, cut the ribbon and welcomed customers in to its new store at the Waynesboro Town Center on Friday.

Customers flooded in shortly after 9 a.m. The first 200 customers received individual $5 bonus cards to be used for purchases.

Store Manager Mike Davis welcomed the customers after giving a first-day pep talk to the approximately 40 to 50 employees. Davis said he has lived in the area 20 years.

“It’s a great community. I spend my money here and I support the local community,” he said.

Davis said the store offers ladies apparel and accessories, menswear, footwear, infant clothing, home décor items and pet care and toys.

“We have great brands and exceptional value,” Davis said.

A shopper, Della Taylor of Stuarts Draft, heard about the grand opening through a Facebook post.

“I love it and I’m very glad it’s here,” Taylor said. “It seems like a really nice place to shop.”

Another customer, Rachel Jones of Staunton, was with her family and also shops in Waynesboro pretty often. Her family noticed the store was open and decided to scope around.

“I think it’s good to have more stores,” Jones said. “I love the area.”

Burlington kicked off its Waynesboro start with a $5,000 donation to the city’s Wenonah Elementary School through the AdoptAClassroom.org.

Wenonah, a Title 1 school with 240 students, will take the money and split the funds among the school’s teachers for classroom needs, said Wenonah Principal Abby Arey.

“Teachers will have $150 to $200 for their classrooms,” said Arey, who said the partnership With AdoptAClassroom.org will allow teachers to go to education vendors and buy needed supplies. She said the school has several new initiatives the funds will assist, including one with STEM, one dealing with classroom strategies.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell said it is not uncommon for teachers to dip into their personal pocketbooks to purchase needed items for their classrooms. He said the funds offered Friday will help.

“It is always helpful to get extra funding, particularly at a Title 1 school,” Cassell said. The superintendent said the personal financial sacrifices made by teachers are historically “just their (teachers) nature.”

Nationally, Burlington operated 877 stores at the end of fiscal year 2022 in 46 states and Puerto Rico, and generated net sales of $9.3 billion in fiscal year 2021.