Camp LIGHT hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new classroom building

Camp LIGHT, along with members of the Greater Regional Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the completion of their new Reflection Hall with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning at Creative Works Farm.
The new building, which resembles an old one-room schoolhouse, allows the day-camp to teach a greater number of children and allows kids on the waiting list to attend Camp LIGHT, as around 15 additional campers per week will be able to attend.
“We were getting to the point where we couldn’t handle any more campers with the space we currently have,” said Scott Balsley, executive director of Camp LIGHT. “So now being able to add that big open-space building, we’ll be able to add around 15 campers a week. Which is good because we’ve had a waiting list in the years previous.”
Camp LIGHT is for children with special needs and at-risk children, but the program recently expanded to include some adult programming for campers who aged out and wanted to come back. It is free for campers, thanks to the donations of the community.
Balsley said they planned the Reflection Hall since the beginning stages of the camp but recently were able to complete it through the help of donors from around the community. The building sits next to Camp LIGHT’s ‘50s town, which helps to teach children about skills like engineering.
“It just humbles you to see so many people that want to see your project succeed and help children with special needs,” Balsley said. “It really makes me proud.”
Delegate Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, attended the ribbon-cutting and congratulated the team at Camp LIGHT for all they have done to pour into the surrounding area.
“A group of you all put this group of people together in the community to change lives,” Runion said. “Many of those people’s lives, we will never meet, but they’ll be changed for generations. I think that typifies what Augusta County is, what rural Shenandoah Valley is and what the Commonwealth is.”
While currently a day camp, the plan is for Camp LIGHT to expand into a place where around 100 campers can come and stay overnight, Balsley said.
The completion of the facilities to allow campers to stay overnight is still a few years out, Balsley said, but will allow the camp to expand to communities far outside of Augusta County and the Shenandoah Valley.
“That’s something that has been in the plans since day one,” Balsley said. “We started this from absolutely nothing, so trying to get to the level of people building confidence in us to give money to help. Now that we have stuff to show, I feel like people will start to jump on board to help us get the overnight-stay facilities built. Then we’ll be able to handle kids from all over the country.”
If you’d like to read more about Camp LIGHT or donate you can find information on their website.