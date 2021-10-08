Camp LIGHT hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new classroom building

Delegate Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, attended the ribbon-cutting and congratulated the team at Camp LIGHT for all they have done to pour into the surrounding area.

“A group of you all put this group of people together in the community to change lives,” Runion said. “Many of those people’s lives, we will never meet, but they’ll be changed for generations. I think that typifies what Augusta County is, what rural Shenandoah Valley is and what the Commonwealth is.”

While currently a day camp, the plan is for Camp LIGHT to expand into a place where around 100 campers can come and stay overnight, Balsley said.

The completion of the facilities to allow campers to stay overnight is still a few years out, Balsley said, but will allow the camp to expand to communities far outside of Augusta County and the Shenandoah Valley.

“That’s something that has been in the plans since day one,” Balsley said. “We started this from absolutely nothing, so trying to get to the level of people building confidence in us to give money to help. Now that we have stuff to show, I feel like people will start to jump on board to help us get the overnight-stay facilities built. Then we’ll be able to handle kids from all over the country.”

