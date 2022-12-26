 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Campbell, Harris to square off in House 24 special election

Ronnie Campbell

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, left, and Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, right, confer during a brief committee meeting at the State Capitol in Richmond on Feb. 10. Campbell died earlier this month after a battle with cancer.

 BOB BROWN, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH

The widow of the late House District 24 Del. Ronnie Campbell and the vice mayor of the Rockbridge County community of Glasgow will vie for the General Assembly seat in a special election Jan. 10.

Ellen Campbell secured the Republican nomination for the House seat, according to a post on the Amherst County Republican Party’s Facebook page. She had announced her candidacy shortly after her husband’s death from cancer earlier this month. Ellen Campbell had no opposition for the GOP nomination.

When announcing her candidacy, Ellen Campbell said on a Facebook post that “we need a conservative who will uphold the values that Ronnie held so dear.”

Ellen Campbell will be opposed by Jade Harris, the vice mayor of Glasgow in Rockbridge County. According to a Facebook post by Lexington and Rockbridge Area Democrats, Harris earned 23 votes to 17 votes for Sam Soghor at a Democratic caucus last week. Soghor is the chairman of the Amherst County Democrats.

Harris said in a Facebook post that she will campaign over the next two weeks on the issues of “increased access to mental health resources, protection of reproductive rights, and bringing common sense and composure back to our government by actively opposing ideological warfare designed to sow the seeds of disunity.”

House District 24 covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and parts of Amherst and Augusta counties. The precincts in District 24 in Augusta County include Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Spottswood, White Hill and Ridgeview.

There is one year remaining in the unexpired term of Ronnie Campbell. Campbell had served in the seat since 2018. Prior to his General Assembly service, the Republican from Rockbridge County worked as a state trooper, and served on the both Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors and Rockbridge County School Board.

The Lynchburg News and Advance contributed to this report.

