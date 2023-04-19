Former South River District Supervisor Carolyn Bragg was selected by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night to complete the remaining eight months of an unexpired term in her old district.

Superivsors voted 6-0 to select Bragg after she and fellow South River candidates Randall Wolf and James Kindig spent several hours fielding questions about supervisor duties.

Bragg will succeed Steve Morelli in the seat. Morelli resigned last month. Bragg also plans to run for a four-year term in November.

Supervisors emerged from a closed session Wednesday night. The expressed appreciation to all three candidates.

Middle River District member Gerald Garber said he had received more than 40 emails in support of Bragg. He spoke of her “tremendous experience.” Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Shull agreed. He said supervisors must tackle many issues in the coming months and said the selection of Bragg “came down to experience.”