Carpenter family holds 30th reunion

Almost 30 of the descendants of Joseph and Martha Carpenter held their 30th family reunion June 13 in Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

Family members were happy to see relatives they had not seen since 2019 because the 2020 reunion was canceled. Some came from far away to rekindle relationships.

Meeting at the park shelter, everyone enjoyed a potluck picnic lunch in the 75 degree partly sunny weather.

Each year, the Carpenters give a prize to various members and then have a lively auction. The proceeds fund the scholarships offered to graduating high school seniors each year.

This year, the prize for the oldest man present went to Waldo Botkin, 82. The oldest woman was his sister, Florence McCoy, 84.

The youngest man present was Jacob Carpenter, 20, of Middletown. The youngest girl was Harper Johnson, 7, of Smithsburg, Maryland.

Waldo and Norma Botkin had been married the longest: 61 wonderful years. Harper's parents, Jeremy and Blake Johnson won the newlywed prize.