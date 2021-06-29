Carpenter family holds 30th reunion

Almost 30 of the descendants of Joseph and Martha Carpenter held their 30th family reunion June 13 in Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
Family members were happy to see relatives they had not seen since 2019 because the 2020 reunion was canceled. Some came from far away to rekindle relationships.
Meeting at the park shelter, everyone enjoyed a potluck picnic lunch in the 75 degree partly sunny weather.
Each year, the Carpenters give a prize to various members and then have a lively auction. The proceeds fund the scholarships offered to graduating high school seniors each year.
This year, the prize for the oldest man present went to Waldo Botkin, 82. The oldest woman was his sister, Florence McCoy, 84.
The youngest man present was Jacob Carpenter, 20, of Middletown. The youngest girl was Harper Johnson, 7, of Smithsburg, Maryland.
Waldo and Norma Botkin had been married the longest: 61 wonderful years. Harper's parents, Jeremy and Blake Johnson won the newlywed prize.
Diana Downing won the prize for having traveled the farthest. She flew in from Hudson, Florida, to attend her first Carpenter family reunion. Mike and Brenda Thorn also drove up from Madison, Alabama, and Dallas Thorn came from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Usually, the historians Judy Mays and Jerry Campbell, regale attendees with tales of Carpenters of the past. This year, however, they were both unable to attend.
Mamie (Carpenter) Thorn created a memorial tree for members of the family who had attended at least one reunion but have since passed away. This year she had to add three new leaves to the tree.
Family members especially missed Otis Carpenter, Sr., who had been the auctioneer for the reunion. His son, Otis Carpenter, Jr., president of the reunion, auctioneered in his father's place this year.
The Carpenter family plans to hold their reunion next year again the second Sunday in June at the Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
