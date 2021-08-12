Central Shenandoah Health District shares COVID-19 update, urges masks and vaccines

With an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the continued expansion of the delta variant, area health officials hosted a news conference on Thursday to discuss mitigation measures.
Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said cases in the state have risen by 950% since mid-June and still increasing. Because of the increase, residents should wear masks when indoors, wash hands frequently and practice distancing when necessary, Kornegay said.
This guidance is regardless of vaccination status, as nearly the entirety of Virginia is considered to be areas of substantial transmission, she said.
“As much as we’d like to get beyond all of those things, particularly the need to mask in public, with the uptick in cases we really have to go back to those layered mitigation strategies that allowed us to get through the previous surges,” Kornegay said.
Fifty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in Augusta County, according to the Virginia Department of Health dashboard. This is the highest number of cases since April 8, when 66 cases were reported. In the past seven days, the county has averaged 21 reported cases a day.
Waynesboro saw six cases reported Thursday and averaged three a day the last seven days. In June, the city did not have any days with more than two reported cases.
Kornegay said 98.49% of all infections in the district were to unvaccinated people, and 97% of hospitalizations. Around 12% of cases in the area have been identified as the delta variant, which Kornegay said is about 40 to 60% more transmissible than other variants.
“Most of the cases in vaccinated people tend to be mild and do not require urgent medical attention,” Kornegay said. “The vaccine is doing exactly what it should be doing.”
Kornegay, discussing the potential of COVID-19 “booster” shots for fully vaccinated people, said while a third dose had not yet been recommended, one for immunocompromised people was likely forthcoming.
As schools reopen across the state, Kornegay addressed CSHD guidance for the return to in-person education, which includes universal masking for all students, staff and visitors in K-12 schools as mandated by the state. Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton all require universal masking.
Kornegay stressed the desire to keep students in person because of potential negative effects from the virtual learning programs in 2020.
“The goal is to try to continue to operate schools safely with in-person learning,” Kornegay said. “We did see the toll that virtual learning took on all of our communities in addition to parents and students last year.”