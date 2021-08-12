Central Shenandoah Health District shares COVID-19 update, urges masks and vaccines

With an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the continued expansion of the delta variant, area health officials hosted a news conference on Thursday to discuss mitigation measures.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said cases in the state have risen by 950% since mid-June and still increasing. Because of the increase, residents should wear masks when indoors, wash hands frequently and practice distancing when necessary, Kornegay said.

This guidance is regardless of vaccination status, as nearly the entirety of Virginia is considered to be areas of substantial transmission, she said.

“As much as we’d like to get beyond all of those things, particularly the need to mask in public, with the uptick in cases we really have to go back to those layered mitigation strategies that allowed us to get through the previous surges,” Kornegay said.

Fifty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in Augusta County, according to the Virginia Department of Health dashboard. This is the highest number of cases since April 8, when 66 cases were reported. In the past seven days, the county has averaged 21 reported cases a day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}