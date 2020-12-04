Chesapeake Bay Foundation plants over 1,000 trees on local Staunton farm

STAUNTON — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation partnered with local volunteers to plant more than 1,000 trees on a Staunton farm along Christian’s Creek this week in an effort to create wildlife habitats, filter pollution, stabilize streambanks, and reduce runoff to waterways.

The CBF sent out a notice earlier this week that they were looking for volunteers to help with the planting of the trees along the streams of the property and many answered the call to come and help. CBF restoration specialist Alston Horn said they reached out to other partnering organizations and used radio and newspaper coverage to help with outreach for the project.

The project was possible because of a grant provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. In total, the trees fill up four acres of the Douglas family farm and are placed alongside Christian’s Creek and another nearby stream. The trees act as a forest buffer from polluted runoff and livestock.

CBF spoke with several landowners in the area to discuss the idea of removing cattle from areas around the creek and planting the trees. The removal of livestock from the creek allows for a healthier environment, according to Horn.