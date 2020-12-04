 Skip to main content
Chesapeake Bay Foundation plants over 1,000 trees on local Staunton farm
Chesapeake Bay Foundation plants over 1,000 trees on local Staunton farm

STAUNTON — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation partnered with local volunteers to plant more than 1,000 trees on a Staunton farm along Christian’s Creek this week in an effort to create wildlife habitats, filter pollution, stabilize streambanks, and reduce runoff to waterways.

The CBF sent out a notice earlier this week that they were looking for volunteers to help with the planting of the trees along the streams of the property and many answered the call to come and help. CBF restoration specialist Alston Horn said they reached out to other partnering organizations and used radio and newspaper coverage to help with outreach for the project.

The project was possible because of a grant provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. In total, the trees fill up four acres of the Douglas family farm and are placed alongside Christian’s Creek and another nearby stream. The trees act as a forest buffer from polluted runoff and livestock.

CBF spoke with several landowners in the area to discuss the idea of removing cattle from areas around the creek and planting the trees. The removal of livestock from the creek allows for a healthier environment, according to Horn.

“Removing the livestock from the creek is great for water quality so that we don’t have animals going in and out of the creek creating erosion and also excess nutrients running off into the stream,” Horn said. “By creating and planting a forest buffer, we’re actually uptaking those nutrients from the pasture’s surrounding land so that it keeps nutrients from running off the land and going into the creek.”

CBF and the volunteers arrived on the farm to begin planting on Thursday morning, continued on Friday and plan to finish Saturday afternoon. Everyone involved wore masks and socially distanced throughout the process, and tools were sanitized in between uses.

The improvement of the streams will benefit people throughout the local areas as the forest buffers allow for a cleaner overall water ecosystem.

“Projects like these are really good for our waterways,” Horn said. “It’s improving our local streams here in Augusta County, and then it’s also beneficial for everyone down streams as well, and ultimately when it ends up in the Chesapeake Bay.”

