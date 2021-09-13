Chesapeake man indicted in connection with drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton

A Waynesboro grand jury indicted a Chesapeake man Monday on charges stemming from an April auto collision that killed a city woman.

Sean Brandon Webster, 22, of Chesapeake, was indicted Monday by the grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

The charges resulted from an accident April 23 at the intersection of Lew Dewitt Boulevard and West Main Street that killed Anne Seaton, 49, of Waynesboro.

Seaton was civically active in Waynesboro and Augusta County. She was the vice chairwoman of the Augusta County Republican Committee, and the wife of Augusta County Supervisor Scott Seaton, a local physician. Hundreds attended her Augusta County funeral a week after the accident.

Webster was traveling on April 23 in a 2020 Ford Ranger belonging to Gilmarc LLC, a company he worked for. Webster was headed east on West Main Street toward Waynesboro at the time of the accident, about 10:20 p.m., according to Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.

Seaton was traveling on Lew Dewitt toward the intersection of West Main Street in a Honda Insight.

