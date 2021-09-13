Chesapeake man indicted in connection with drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton

A Waynesboro grand jury indicted a Chesapeake man Monday on charges stemming from an April auto collision that killed a city woman.
Sean Brandon Webster, 22, of Chesapeake, was indicted Monday by the grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
The charges resulted from an accident April 23 at the intersection of Lew Dewitt Boulevard and West Main Street that killed Anne Seaton, 49, of Waynesboro.
Seaton was civically active in Waynesboro and Augusta County. She was the vice chairwoman of the Augusta County Republican Committee, and the wife of Augusta County Supervisor Scott Seaton, a local physician. Hundreds attended her Augusta County funeral a week after the accident.
Webster was traveling on April 23 in a 2020 Ford Ranger belonging to Gilmarc LLC, a company he worked for. Webster was headed east on West Main Street toward Waynesboro at the time of the accident, about 10:20 p.m., according to Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter.
Seaton was traveling on Lew Dewitt toward the intersection of West Main Street in a Honda Insight.
According to police reports, Webster was driving in excess of 58 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. Video surveillance from a Taco Bell at West Main and Lew Dewitt showed that the Ford Ranger struck the driver’s side of the Honda Insight at the intersection. The impact propelled the vehicle to just shy of the entrance to the CVIS Pharmacy. The CVS is on West Main.
A police incident report said the Ford Ranger also came to rest in the CVS lot.
Seaton was killed instantly from blunt force trauma. Evidence presented at an Aug. 31 preliminary hearing in Waynesboro Circuit Court showed that Webster was not injured, and was found asleep in the Ford Ranger.
Toxicology of Webster’s blood taken at Augusta Health after the accident showed a blood alcohol level of .185, more than twice the level of presumed intoxication.
Ledbetter said Webster has remained in jail since April 23. He is being held without bond.
The Chesapeake man also has a felony hit and run charge against him in Augusta County.
Ledbetter said the charge relates to an accident that happened only minutes before the fatal Waynesboro accident.
Webster had left the scene of that accident, He is charged with hitting a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe that had pulled out of Nottingham Lane, just outside the Waynesboro city limits.