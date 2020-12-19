Christmas tree farms experience surge in sales during pandemic

Ryan and Mindy Trammell, who came out to get their trees with their four children, have been buying real Christmas trees for years. For them, the appeal is in the authentic experience that naturally grown trees offer and the ability to do something fun with their children.

“I love the smell of Christmas,” Mindy Trammell said. “We like to get outside, and it’s fun to see them get to run around and pick out trees.”

Even as the season for buying trees nears an end, the Trammells noticed an uptick in people purchasing this season.

“There are a lot more people out this year, and there’s definitely going to be more people home to celebrate,” Ryan Trammell said. “It’s a lot of people who were going to be at work and sat in front of a desk, and now they’re not.”

Although the pandemic offers one explanation, Seyford pointed out another likely factor: the 2008 recession. During the 2008 recession, farmers planted far fewer trees, which led to a shortage. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average growing time for a tree of a marketable size is seven years. Seyford said we’ve now reached the point where a lot of post-recession trees have grown enough so people will buy them.

“We expected to do pretty well because some trees are in tight supply,” Seyford said. “During the recession, the plantings went down, and that was 10 years ago. Now we’re 10 years later, and now these trees are ready to be cut and used. But not enough of them were planted back then, so there are still going to be several years where trees are in tighter supply. We did pretty well last year, so we tried to be ready for slightly better sales this year.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.