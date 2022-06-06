City, community put heads together on reviving Port Republic Road neighborhood

Waynesboro’s Port Republic Road neighborhood is rich in architecture and history, serving as a destination for the city’s African American population to settle after the Civil War in the 1870s.

The neighborhood has earned the distinction of being one of Waynesboro’s historic districts.

But those who have businesses and grew up in the neighborhood say history and the resilient architecture are not enough. The Port Republican Road Historical and Community Association is working with the Waynesboro city government to revitalize the neighborhood.

“A lot of folks remember a tight community during segregation,” said Luke Juday, the director of community development for the city of Waynesboro.

Jeanie McCutcheon, the co-owner of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home in the neighborhood and vice president of local community association, said Port Republic has fallen victim to absentee landlords and maintenance issues.

“A lot of people are buying property and not taking care of it,” said McCutcheon, whose husband Carl was born on Port Republic Road in a lime green house. McCutcheon said beyond the property maintenance, more signs are needed to point visitors to historic landmarks such as the African American History Museum at the Rosenwald Community Center and Shiloh Baptist Church, a nearly century-old church in the neighborhood.

More natural beautification is also needed. “We used to have flowers and gardens. The people who once lived there kept the property well,” McCutcheon said.

The community historical association participated in a three-day workshop this past weekend with Waynesboro’s community development department and a consultant, EPR of Charlottesville.

Juday said a document will be prepared that details topics discussed over the weekend and future goals. He anticipates a presentation about the Port Republic Road neighborhood to Waynesboro City Council.

Juday said beyond beautification and upgrading properties, it is up to the city do a better job of enforcing property maintenance violations.

McCutcheon said it also important to point out some of the assets adjoining the neighborhood. “We have the river and the greenway. We have a connection to a lot of things,” she said.