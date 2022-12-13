City finalizes land purchase for West End Fire Station

Waynesboro City Council finalized the purchase of land Monday night that will be the home of the future West End Fire Station.

City Council passed a resolution approving the $1.070 million purchase of 2.64 acres at 200 and 220 Osage Lane from Dewitt Crossing LLC.

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said the city can now proceed with an architect to a detailed plan for the new station. “We can now do the final design,” said Hamp, who estimates the fire station would become a reality in the next 18 to 20 months.

Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Mike Wilhelm said plans now call for a station that would be just over 12,000 square feet. He said it is possible there could be some change in the square footage up or down. The new station will house four fire trucks in two bays. Wilhelm said the amount of staffing for the station would correspond to the number of overall fire staff available when the station opens.

Monday’s action comes a decade and a half after city voters approved a referendum to build the station in the West End. In the years since, the area has experienced residential growth and commercial growth with the construction of the Waynesboro Town Center.

Hamp told members of the Waynesboro Planning Commission last month that the new fire station would vastly improve the Waynesboro Fire Department’s response time to fires in the West End. Hamp said the department was now meeting the National Fire Protection Association’s minimum response requirement only 35 percent of the time. The minimum response time is 5 minutes, 20 seconds.

A new West End fire station would allow the fire department to meet the response requirement 90 percent of the time, Hamp said.

In addition to providing greater fire suppression, the new fire station would end a dubious distinction for the city. A study by the city of Waynesboro determined that the city is the only one of its size (22,250) in the commonwealth of Virginia with one fire station.