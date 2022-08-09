City gets input on creative ways to fill empty downtown buildings

A consulting study obtained with the help of a state grant has identified the best future use of empty West Main Street buildings that once housed The News Virginian, the Shenandoah Valley Art Center and others.

Waynesboro City Council heard the findings Monday night of the study by Creative Economic Development Strategies. The consultant was paid for by a $40,000 grant obtained by Waynesboro’s economic development and tourism department.

Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin said the city, after council’s approval Monday night, was set to apply for a $5 million industrial revitalization fund grant to help with the repurposing of two of the buildings, the old Leggett’s Department Store Building at 320 West Main and the former Hymans Department Store at 411 West Main.

Preliminary plans call for the demolition of the Leggett’s Building and development of a retail and residential facility.

Other buildings targeted in the study include the former General Wayne Inn at 620 West Main and 322 West Main that once served as a grocery store and pharmacy.

Hitchin said the buildings targeted are in the city’s central business district and most have been vacant for 15 years or more.

He said new uses for the buildings are long-term, but some could come soon after the new campus of the Virginia Museum of Natural History opens downtown. The museum should open later in this decade after construction of the 27,000-square-foot facility. The South River Preserve, a 26-acre park, is also planned along the banks of the South River.

Hitchin told Waynesboro City Council in a memo prior to Monday’s meeting that “not only is rebirth of downtown a significant matter of community pride, it is also the keystone of a well-rounded community.”

The consultant’s recommendations for the buildings are:

— 322 West Main, adjacent to the former Leggett’s Building. A former grocery store, The building is 9,690 square feet. The owner is interested in both retail and residential options.The consultant says the layout is conducive to retail and would be ideal for foods, sporting goods, books and music, clothing and clothing accessories.

— 411 West Main. The former Hymans Department Store is located next to a popular restaurant, The Green Leaf Grill. The consultant said similar uses to what is recommended for 322 West Main would work for 411 West Main.

— 544 West Main. The building was once the home of The News Virginian and other businesses including movie theater. The consultant said the site is ideal for restaurant and other venues.

— 600 West Main. The former home of the Shenandoah Valley Art Center could serve as a bed and breakfast venue. The location is close to The Wayne Theatre and downtown restaurants and shops.

— 620 West Main. The former General Wayne Inn would work as office space. The facility is currently owned by Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation, affiliated with Fishburne Military School.

Business owners in Waynesboro interviewed for the consulting study agree that the Virginia Museum of Natural History would be good for downtown, and think businesses associated with outdoor recreation would succeed. The business owners also like the idea of more restaurants and retail.

Len Poulin is chairman of the Waynesboro-based Center for Coldwaters Restoration, an organization which has been a major driver of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Poulin also was president of the former Waynesboro Downtown Development Inc. for many years, a former downtown business and property owner.

He said investment in downtown Waynesboro did not happen because of its low tax rate. But he said the museum and park developments coming to downtown will create an environment that would attract more development.

“The museum will attract real tourism,” Poulin said. He said entrepreneurs have to see the value in spending capital on the old buildings and getting a return for their investment.