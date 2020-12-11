Clark the elf can be found in Augusta County's six parks

Families taking a stroll through one of Augusta County’s parks this month should be on the lookout for some of Santa’s helpers.
Augusta County Parks and Recreation launched the Clark in the Park program earlier this month, where they will be hiding elves inside of ornaments in one of the six parks in Augusta County. Searchers do not have to blindly guess the whereabouts of Clark, as the county is providing clues over on their Facebook page. If you manage to find one of them, you can take them to the parks and rec office in Verona to collect a prize.
The prizes are sponsored by a variety of companies in the county including Hershey Chocolate of Virginia in Stuarts Draft, Martin’s Food in Staunton and KK Homes in Fishersville. Prizes include candy, stuffed animals and stickers for families to enjoy. The county’s youth recreation and camp coordinator Vicki York said that more sponsors are rolling in to continue to help with the process.
“My assistant and I spent some time, whether it be email or face-to-face, going to retailers and personal businesses and explaining to them the program and what we’re trying to do,” York said. “So far we’ve gotten an absolutely wonderful response from sponsors, and we still have additional things coming from sponsors over the weekend and next week.”
KK Homes founder Kathleen Kellett said the team at their company has been built upon the willingness to give and serve, and that’s she’s grateful for the opportunity to participate in events like Clark in the Park, even during the unusual circumstances of this year.
“Clark in the Park is genius anytime, but especially during COVID,” Kellett said. “This has been a tough year and to find ways for kids and families to have fun together, not just sitting at home, is priceless. We are really appreciative of the opportunity to support Augusta County’s Clark in the Park Event.”
Clark in the Park has been a hit for the county, as three households have claimed prizes in the first week, and York said that the traffic on the parks and recreation social media pages has nearly tripled since the program began.
“People who have come in who found Clark in the park and came to the office to collect their reward have been so excited and told us that it’s a great idea and a lot of fun,” York said. “We’ve gotten a very good response not only from our sponsors but also from the public so far.”
Augusta County Parks and Recreation had been planning since before the pandemic started to do a bigger event that involved bringing kids together in the park to go on a scavenger hunt, but the plan had to be scrapped when it became clear the pandemic would not allow it. The new idea lets families have an opportunity to partake in safe activities together during this holiday season.
“We felt it was really important to give families an idea of something they could get out and do together in the fresh air,” York said. “We realized that during these holidays that some families are only going to be able to celebrate with whoever is in their household, and we wanted to give them something to do that was safe and followed restrictions.”
If you would like a chance at finding Clark, or one of his friends Chloe and Colby, you can follow the county’s Facebook page to receive information that brings you closer to completing your search: facebook.com/AugustaCountyParksandRecreation.
