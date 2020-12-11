Clark the elf can be found in Augusta County's six parks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Clark in the Park is genius anytime, but especially during COVID,” Kellett said. “This has been a tough year and to find ways for kids and families to have fun together, not just sitting at home, is priceless. We are really appreciative of the opportunity to support Augusta County’s Clark in the Park Event.”

Clark in the Park has been a hit for the county, as three households have claimed prizes in the first week, and York said that the traffic on the parks and recreation social media pages has nearly tripled since the program began.

“People who have come in who found Clark in the park and came to the office to collect their reward have been so excited and told us that it’s a great idea and a lot of fun,” York said. “We’ve gotten a very good response not only from our sponsors but also from the public so far.”

Augusta County Parks and Recreation had been planning since before the pandemic started to do a bigger event that involved bringing kids together in the park to go on a scavenger hunt, but the plan had to be scrapped when it became clear the pandemic would not allow it. The new idea lets families have an opportunity to partake in safe activities together during this holiday season.