Classic Poe works come alive in the Wayne Theatre with 'Deep into the Darkness'

While adapting many different works of a writer as well-known as Poe into a single play, Larsen needed to find a way to connect all of his works to allow the play to flow from one scene to the next. The musical pieces help with this, but Larsen and her sister ultimately identified a common theme in many Poe works that aided in the writing process.

“We found a theme that was prevalent in every piece that we were reading: the idea of a descent,” Larsen said. “That each character was either physically descending or experiencing a literal or figurative descent. We really wanted to capture that as we went through the script. I feel that we’ve really been able to embrace that as a cast, how each character is experiencing a descent into the dark workings of the human psyche. It’s all very Poe.”

Throughout the show, often after a scene ends, Wheeler emerges onto the stage and sing one of Poe’s poems with the help of her guitar and harmonica. Wheeler wrote all of the medleys and musical components that allowed viewers to experience the famous works in a brand-new way.

“The songs can stand alone as their own vignettes, but they also tie into the scenes before and after them to give a little more depth and richness to the characters that you’re about to see,” Wheeler said.

Whether you are a Poe fanatic or just looking for something to do this Halloween, Larsen’s play presents you with the opportunity to see the work that actress Jen Jones describes as “hauntingly beautiful.”