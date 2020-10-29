Classic Poe works come alive in the Wayne Theatre with 'Deep into the Darkness'

This Halloween season, the legendary works of 19th-century writer Edgar Allan Poe come to life in Waynesboro’s Wayne Theatre for socially distanced showings of “Deep into the Darkness.”
“Deep into the Darkness” depicts many of Poe’s most famous works, such as the short story “The Tell-Tale Heart,” or the poem that gave the piece its namesake “The Raven.” The show features a small ensemble that switches between the various characters in the adapted works. Songwriter Melissa B. Wheeler composed and performed songs to help bridge the gaps between different poems and stories and help the show feel unified in its presentation.
The Wayne Theatre hosted a live Q&A on Wednesday evening on their Facebook page, before performing a press screening of the show.
Director Lesley Larsen began writing the piece with her sister around 10 years ago, and eventually they brought Wheeler onboard to add the musical element. While putting the play together it became clear to Larsen that the play would be anything but typical.
“What we found as we were adapting all of these pieces is that this cannot be your traditional kind of staging,” Larsen said. “There isn’t a scene where two characters are reading Poe or anything like that. We realized that Poe deserved a special kind of heightened treatment, which is what we’ve given it.”
While adapting many different works of a writer as well-known as Poe into a single play, Larsen needed to find a way to connect all of his works to allow the play to flow from one scene to the next. The musical pieces help with this, but Larsen and her sister ultimately identified a common theme in many Poe works that aided in the writing process.
“We found a theme that was prevalent in every piece that we were reading: the idea of a descent,” Larsen said. “That each character was either physically descending or experiencing a literal or figurative descent. We really wanted to capture that as we went through the script. I feel that we’ve really been able to embrace that as a cast, how each character is experiencing a descent into the dark workings of the human psyche. It’s all very Poe.”
Throughout the show, often after a scene ends, Wheeler emerges onto the stage and sing one of Poe’s poems with the help of her guitar and harmonica. Wheeler wrote all of the medleys and musical components that allowed viewers to experience the famous works in a brand-new way.
“The songs can stand alone as their own vignettes, but they also tie into the scenes before and after them to give a little more depth and richness to the characters that you’re about to see,” Wheeler said.
Whether you are a Poe fanatic or just looking for something to do this Halloween, Larsen’s play presents you with the opportunity to see the work that actress Jen Jones describes as “hauntingly beautiful.”
