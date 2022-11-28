Cline hopes new Congress can bring a balance to government

The November elections returned the U.S. House to a Republican majority, and 6th District Rep. Ben Cline thinks that result can bring a badly needed balance to government.

“The view I have is the federal government is too big, does too much and needs to rein in spending,” Cline , R-Botetourt, said to a town hall audience at the Waynesboro Elks Lodge Monday.

Much like he did during a successful fall re-election campaign, Cline spoke of the issues he thinks are the key to the success of the Congress starting in January. Those include combating inflation, more energy production and stemming the crisis at America’s southern border.

He thinks the staggering inflation can be helped by increasing energy production. Cline said an increase in energy production would not only help with gas prices, but could result in more energy exports than imports for the United States.

As he has traveled the 6th District, Cline said inflation is hitting farmers with increased fertilizer prices and families with bigger utility bills.

“We need to produce more (oil) domestically to bring down the price of oil and natural gas,” he said.

The congressman also touched on the crisis at America’s southern border.

“It’s not just a border crisis, it is all of the nation,” said Cline.

He said the flood of immigrants is contributing to sex and human trafficking in the U.S. and the greater use of drugs such as fentanyl.

Speaking of federal plans to hire 87,000 IRS agents, Cline said we “should increase the border patrol by 87,000 and erase the 87,000 IRS agents.”

Recent events came to the surface during the 90-minute town hall, including the fatal mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Wal-Mart in Chesapeake. When asked what the federal government can do to curb the propensity for such incidents, Cline said enforcement of existing laws is important.

He also said more resources are needed for law enforcement said there needs to be additional support for mental health.

Concerns about the long-term solvency of Social Security was also discussed. Cline said the federal government must stop using resources from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay for other needs.

“It’s a commitment. We need to keep our promises,” he said of funding the entitlement program for seniors. Cline said he is concerned that Social Security may not exist when his 10-year twin daughters become eligible for it.

During a discussion about foreign ownership of U.S. lands, Cline said he has concerns about China’s purchase of land near U.S. military facilities in North Dakota.

“China is our number one advisory,” he said. Cline would support the creation of a congressional committee focused on China. And he said the incoming U.S. Speaker of the House would have the power to create such a committee.

The question of who will be America’s next speaker was asked. Cline, a member of the Republican House Freedom Caucus, said negotiations to pick the next speaker are continuing.

While current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is the leading candidate, Cline said he is undecided on the choice.

Cline said the Freedom Caucus is focused on constitutional principles and making government work.

Monday’s town hall meeting was preceded by another Cline town hall in Rockbridge County. The congressman plans town halls in Rockingham and Shenandoah counties on Tuesday.