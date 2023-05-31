Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As Congress prepared to vote Wednesday on the bill raising the federal debt ceiling, the congressman representing the Shenandoah Valley made it clear he would not support the legislation.

Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, indicated his vote in a Wednesday morning Facebook post. “I came to Washington four years ago to drain the Swamp, not to make it deeper,” Cline said. “That’s why I CANNOT in good conscience vote for this roughly $4 trillion debt increase “deal,” which can only be characterized as a capitulation to the Liberal Left.”

Cline is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, whose membership held a press conference earlier this week to voice opposition to the debt ceiling legislation. The bipartisan bill was agreed on over the weekend by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden.

In closing his Facebook post, Cline said he would “continue fighting for the people of Virginia’s Sixth District to cut inflation-fueling federal spending, end the trillion-dollar deficits, and reduce spiraling debt that have resulted in untold financial hardship for the American people.”

Cline was elected to his third term in office this past November. The 6th District includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

McCarthy and House negotiators of the debt ceiling bill still were optimistic that enough Democratic and Republican members of Congress would vote in favor of the bill.