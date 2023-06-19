Urbie Nash has spent decades as a committed conservationist seeking to enhance the resources and health of the South River, serving with Trout Unlimited and running the annual Riverfest celebration.

Now, Nash is a trailblazer in Waynesboro, obtaining a conservation easement on 11 acres of his property off Lyndhurst Road that joins the shores of the South River. The easement is the first in the city. The Nash property is an oasis of tranquility and nature in an ever changing urban landscape.

There are deer, turkeys, as many as 100 species of birds and occasional black bear sightings. Ripped fences on the property are testimony to the damage bear can inflict when seeking food. Oak and walnut trees cover much of the property as do invasive species of plants that Nash wages a constant battle to control. There are also abundant hiking trails.

Nash purchased the property in the mid 1990s, and said he and his wife Marilyn “have grown to love this place.”

“This is a treasure to us,” said Nash, who could envision the property becoming a small city park someday.

By working with the Valley Conservation Council and an attorney to obtain the conservation easement, Nash said the binding agreement assures that the property won’t simply become another local housing development. The easements protect millions of acres in the United States and thousands of Virginia acres.

Nash said estimates from the city of Waynesboro are that the acreage included in the easement could have been developed into tens of houses or townhomes.

Instead, the land will remain natural habitat for wildlife and future property owners, free of development.

“It is heaven to have this property to ourselves,” said Nash, who along with his wife takes their two Setter dogs for walks on their land daily.

The land’s history includes at one time serving as pasture area for horses, and as an apple orchard. Nash was tipped off to the availability of the property in the mid 1990s.

Now, instead of bulldozers plowing up housing sites, the hardwood forest, natural vegetation and other resources will remain.