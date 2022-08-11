Constitution Park bench to honor Anne Seaton to be dedicated on Aug. 28

The Republican Women of Greater Augusta are honoring the late Anne Seaton of Waynesboro with a new bench in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park.

The bench will be dedicated on Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. The bench is located near the South River Greenway just down from the Dominion Pavilion.

Seaton, a civically active Waynesboro woman who served as vice chair of the Augusta County Republican Committee, was killed in April 2021 when a drunk driver struck her vehicle at Lew DeWitt Boulevard and U.S. 250.

The driver, Sean Brandon Webster, 23, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated felony manslaughter and DUI in Waynesboro Circuit Court. Webster was sentenced to 10 years.

Seaton started the Republican Women of Greater Augusta chapter, which has since been renamed the Anne Seaton chapter, said Mary Seay of Churchville, a member. The organization includes members from Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

Seay said donations for the bench were raised from Republican organizations in the area as well as money from the Republican Women of Greater Augusta.

“We loved her,” Seay said.

She said Seaton’s death “was like a crater” in the void it left for her family and friends who knew her.

During the January court hearing for Webster, Seaton’s husband Scott read a statement that said his wife “inspired me daily and jointly we served our community in many ways. With her loud infectious laugh she inspired others to look forward to tomorrow.”

Scott Seaton is a Waynesboro physician and the Wayne member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

Seay said she recalled talking to Seaton the day before the fatal accident.

“She ran out of the meeting and told me she was going to be a grandmother,” she said.

Of Seaton’s many contributions, Seay said “I’ve known people who lived twice as long and didn’t do what Anne did.”