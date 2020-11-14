Couple pays off Waynesboro’s school meal debt

Waynesboro Public Schools faced over $18,000 in meal debt from students who were unable to pay, but a surprising donation from a Waynesboro couple solved the problem without any issue.

Waynesboro Schools Nutrition Supervisor Tammy Coffey said the couple approached her after hearing about the problem, and the Coffey received a check for $20,000 a short while later that was designated for paying off the meal debts.

“It was wonderful,” Coffey said. “I was really surprised when I opened up the envelope and saw that. It paid off the debt of over 300 students in the school division that had a negative balance in their accounts.”

The schools have been providing meals for anyone 18 and under two times a week at Westwood Hills Elementary, Berkeley Glenn Elementary and Kate Collins Middle Schools since the pandemic started. Coffey says delivering meals to students, along with the donation, has been good to see for the schools.

“I’ve been very pleased with how all of this turned out because we would’ve just never expected it,” Coffey said. “I would never let a child go without a meal anyways, but the donation allowed the school to focus on our current meals. I think it’s been a great positive turnout here in our community with all of the support. I can’t say enough about how grateful we all are.”

Waynesboro Public Schools will continue to feed students with curbside service into the summer, with an expected end in June. Coffey hopes the service can extend even beyond then, but the verdict on whether that will happen is currently uncertain. Coffey thanked administrators for all the work they’ve done to help the community.

