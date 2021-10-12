 Skip to main content
61-year-old man assaulted with pepper spray; juvenile still hasn't been caught
Waynesboro police responded to an event that occurred on Blockanart Avenue on Sept. 17 in which a city resident was assaulted with pepper spray by two juveniles shortly after getting out of his car.

A 61-year-old man was approached by two male juveniles who asked him for money, police said. The 61-year-old man refused to pay the juveniles and began walking away when he was assaulted with pepper spray on the side of his face.

The 61-year-old man followed one of the two juveniles and called the police. One male juvenile was detained, while the other got away and avoided any apprehension.

The case is still under investigation.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

