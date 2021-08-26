Family dispute ends in stabbing at Fishersville preschool

FISHERSVILLE — A family dispute Thursday ended in a stabbing at a Fishersville preschool, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at Tinkling Spring Early Childhood Learning Center, where it was a teacher workday, and no children were present, a press release said. Deputies responded to the stabbing at 8:56 a.m., minutes after the call came in.

Daizjha Renae Bryant of Staunton was arrested and charged with felonious assault, according to the release, and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona without bond.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville with injuries.

Surrounding schools went into lockdown following the stabbing but were never in danger, Sheriff Donald Smith said.

“This was an isolated incident between family members, and there is no threat to the community at this time,” Smith said in the release.

