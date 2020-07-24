STAUNTON — A Michigan man was arrested Thursday and charged with raping a woman, according to a press release.
Deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Holiday Inn, located at 152 Fairway Ln. in Staunton, at 11:26 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a woman described as being in distress.
After finding the woman, deputies were told by the woman that she had been assaulted.
Investigators determined that Daryl C. Riley, 39 of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was staying at the hotel when he casually met the victim earlier that evening in the hotel restaurant. The victim, a Virginia woman in her 40s, was also staying at the hotel.
Riley, an over-the-road truck driver who was staying at the hotel, was charged with rape and strangulation and is being held in Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.
If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact Inv. Ron Reid of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
