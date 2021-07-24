Waynesboro police arrest man after disturbance at Buffalo Wild Wings

Waynesboro police officers arrested a man around 10 p.m. Saturday after a short foot chase.

The incident began a little after 9 p.m. when police received a disturbance call from Buffalo Wild Wings on Tiffany Drive, said Waynesboro Police Sgt. Vincent Donald.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When police arrived Buffalo Wild Wings the suspect who had been reportedly causing a disturbance had fled in a Jeep on Rosser Avenue toward Interstate 64 before turning left on Windigrove Drive, Donald said.

When the suspect was seen getting out of the Jeep near Plaza Antigua by a police officer he fled on foot toward Home Depot before being apprehended by police, Donald said.

"He appeared to be intoxicated," said Donald, before adding the suspect failed a sobriety test.

The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated, Donald said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.