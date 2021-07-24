 Skip to main content
Waynesboro police arrest man after disturbance at Buffalo Wild Wings
Waynesboro police arrest man after disturbance at Buffalo Wild Wings

Waynesboro arrest

Waynesboro police officers arrest a man at Home Depot on Windigrove Drive on Saturday night after he allegedly caused a disturbance at Buffalo Wild Wings on Tiffany Drive.

 John Hack, The News Virginian

Waynesboro police officers arrested a man around 10 p.m. Saturday after a short foot chase.

The incident began a little after 9 p.m. when police received a disturbance call from Buffalo Wild Wings on Tiffany Drive, said Waynesboro Police Sgt. Vincent Donald.

When police arrived Buffalo Wild Wings the suspect who had been reportedly causing a disturbance had fled in a Jeep on Rosser Avenue toward Interstate 64 before turning left on Windigrove Drive, Donald said.

When the suspect was seen getting out of the Jeep near Plaza Antigua by a police officer he fled on foot toward Home Depot before being apprehended by police, Donald said.

"He appeared to be intoxicated," said Donald, before adding the suspect failed a sobriety test.

The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated, Donald said.

