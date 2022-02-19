Crimora Players performance to benefit infant with heart condition

CRIMORA — For the Crimora Players, two things stand above all else: making people laugh and giving back.

Starting Friday, the group will put on its most recent comedy, “No Body Like Jimmy.” The comedy, written by Burton Bumgarner, features hijinks as characters try to wrap their minds around the events when a dead body is brought to a cocktail party.

“It’s like life,” said Irene Cash, one of the founding members of the Crimora Players. “At a big event, a lot of things can go wrong, and they do in this show.”

Like the group’s previous shows, the play is suitable for the entire family and will provide a meal of ham, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls and dessert, which is included in the $15 ticket price.

Carla Coffey, a cast member for the Crimora Players and Cash’s daughter, said the goal is to ensure a fun and affordable experience for families.

“Where else are you going to get a meal and a show for $15?” Coffey said. “We keep it down because we like to have families come because there’s not a lot of places for families to go anymore; that’s cheap enough, anyways.”

As well as putting on an entertaining performance, the Crimora Players also use their shows to give back to the community. For each of the group’s shows, they look to the community for a person with a medical need to who they can donate the proceeds.

For “No Body Like Jimmy,” the proceeds will go to the family of Avery Mitchell, an infant born on Dec. 22 who was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, which causes an abnormally fast or erratic heartbeat that can damage the heart’s upper chambers. Avery is on a pair of medications and requires monthly visits to the cardiologist, her parents Sallie and Josh Mitchell wrote.

“It’s addicting,” Coffey said of the desire to help people. “Once you get in here, you want to come back and do it again.”

That feeling of satisfaction is one that many of the cast share, which is one reason the shows continue. The Crimora Players put on an average of four shows a year, sometimes five if they can fit it into the schedule, Cash said.

“What’s so funny is that we work so hard and do the play for three nights, and when we’re through, you sort of sit back and think ‘we’ve got to order another play,’” Cash said. “We turn right around and do another one. We love it, or we wouldn’t do it. It’s a lot of work.”

“No Body Like Jimmy” will be performed at the Crimora Community Center on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m., as well as Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. You can email crimoraplayers@yahoo.com to reserve tickets.

