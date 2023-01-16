Diverse group of Waynesboro residents march to honor MLK, continue his legacy

For two hours Monday afternoon, Waynesboro residents of different races and religions honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the holiday commemorating him.

About 30 people marched three-quarters of a mile from the city’s Yancey Municipal Building to the Rosenwald Community Center, the site of a former African American school.

Once inside, the group listened to a rich distilling of Rosenwald School history and a stirring reciting of slain civil rights leader King’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

“There is a whole generation to teach,” said Estello Randolph, curator of the Rosenwald Black History Museum and the organizer of the community march. She said the community march started in 2007.

Randolph said the beauty of Monday’s march is that regardless of your skin color or where you are from, “you are part of the community.” Randolph said she recently visited a local shoemaker whose best friend marched with King in Montgomery, Ala.

There were young people in attendance on Monday, including a 10-year-old boy who clutched a drawing of King.

A local pastor, Rev. Warne B. Dawkins of Shiloh Baptist Church, offered a spirited and extemporaneous version of King’s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech. When he finished, Dawkins told the audience while some things have changed for the better in the six decades since, “God is working on others.”

For 38 years, Dawkins has done the “I Have A Dream” Speech on the King holiday. Although there has been progress in fairness and race since 1963, Dawkins said much work is still needed.

“We live in a beautiful world,” he said. “But it is the hearts of people who need to change.” When Dawkins finished “I Have A Dream,” he spontaneously led a singing of a gospel song and anthem of the American Civil Rights era, “We Shall Overcome.”

Chris Wilmott, a student of history who attended the Rosenwald School before it closed in the 1960s, spoke of the learned faculty and how he hated to see the school close. He also recalled how Rosenwald graduates densely populated the Port Republic Road neighborhood and other East Side portions of Waynesboro.

The Rosenwald School was a focal point for the African American community and “a place where there were all kinds of meetings,” Wilmott said.