Driver charged in I-81/I-64 accident that killed one

A Broadway man has been charged in connection with a Saturday accident at the I-81/I-64 interchange in Staunton that killed one person.

The Virginia State Police said the driver of a tractor-trailer involved in the accident, Ronald W. Wenger, 59, of Broadway, has been charged with reckless driving. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The state police said Wenger was the driver of a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer that was traveling west on I-64 shortly after 6 Saturday morning. As the tractor-trailer was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81, it ran off the right side of the road and went through the guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it struck a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

A passenger in the Toyota, Mark I. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene He wore a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, Cynthia L. Fanning, 58, of Buxton, Maine, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She wore a seatbelt.

The state police said the accident is still being investigated.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

