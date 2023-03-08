A male juvenile fled from pursuing Augusta County deputies over the weekend, and was ejected from his car after crashing it.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s office said the juvenile suffered injuries to his head and face. Charges are pending from both the Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Police became involved shortly before midnight Saturday in the 2800 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. A car traveling at 86 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone triggered an emergency response from an Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy.

The car did not stop, and turned onto Indian Ridge Road where it passed vehicles on double lines and disregarded the deputy. After turning onto Cold Springs Road, the drive cut off the car’s headlights. The car made several other turns before crashing on Cold Springs Road.

Deputies approached the car, and found the driver was walking nearby after having been ejected.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said “the juvenile in this incident is extremely lucky to be alive.” Smith asked parents to take this incident “as an opportunity to educate your children on how traffic infractions or a criminal charge is not worth your life, just pull over.”