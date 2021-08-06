Augusta County names new principals for Wilson Memorial High School, Wilson Middle School

VERONA — Wilson Memorial High School’s new principal was announced Thursday evening at the Augusta County School Board meeting.

Vanessa Mundie will be taking over at the Fishersville school. Mundie has served as the principal at Wilson Middle School since 2019 and has served in various roles in schools for 17 years.

“Ms. Mundie’s professional experience and dedication to the students and families of Augusta County schools, and specifically the Wilson community, are undeniable,” said Miranda Ball, the county’s executive director of personnel. “She has the expertise to undertake the role of high school principal.”

Sarah Davis will take over as principal of Wilson Middle. Davis previously served as the assistant principal at the school since 2019, with 21 years of experience in K-8 education overall.

“Throughout her career, Ms. Davis has proven herself to be a consummate professional who can unite, energize and strengthen a school community,” Ball said.

The moves come after former Wilson High Principal Kelly Troxell stepped down in July to accept a newly formed assistant to the superintendent and deputy superintendent position in the Augusta County administration. Troxell was the principal of the high school for seven years.