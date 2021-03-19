Augusta County School Board approves $116.8M budget with 5% pay raise for all employees

VERONA — After cutting $1.3 million from its proposed budget Thursday night, the Augusta School School Board adopted a balanced budget for the 2021-22 school year that includes a 5% raise for all employees and additional funding for student programs.
The budget, approved unanimously by the board, totals $116,859,235. This is a spending increase of $3,169,738 or 2.78% from the current school year’s budget of $113,689,497.
Before adjustments, the budget was out of balance by $1,379,195, Superintendent Eric Bond said, with expenditures initially showing $118,186,602 and revenues showing $116,807,407.
Although there will be additional funding of instructional programs for students, which includes music, art, choral, drama and career & technical education, Bond’s recommendations for balancing the budget included a 50% reduction in the original amount proposed in the budget.
For example, after the budget cut, the music program will still receive $131,712 of the proposed $151,712. This is still an increase from FY 2020, which totaled $111,712.
“It’s still an increase, it’s just not as robust of an increase,” Bond said.
The impact of reducing the original proposed funding of instructional programs totaled $103,065, according to Bond’s budget presentation.
A new incentive for bus drivers to receive compensation for perfect attendance was also cut from the proposed budget during Thursday night’s meeting. Seventy-three bus drivers had perfect attendance last year.
“We’ve tried to put it in the budget for the past couple of years through the personnel policy committee but again, as you can see, when you have to cut an additional $1.3 million, tough decisions have to be made,” Bond said.
Although the incentive was cut, bus drivers will be compensated based upon route length for the 2021-22 school year.
Other highlights for the 2021-22 budget include restructuring of support staff pay scales and substitute teacher pay resulting from the change in minimum wage, increased funding to support and expand the one-on-one technology initiative, and increased funding for regional programs, according to Augusta County Public Schools. Budget funds will also continue to pay 100% of employees’ health insurance premium and 50% of the dependent and spouse premium.
In other business, the board unanimously approved extending the current grading period to April 14 with the new grading period beginning April 15, the day students return to school four days a week. The approval also included adopting an early dismissal for students on the last day of school, which is May 25.
Tina Kiracofe, director of instruction and instructional technology, said the extension was needed because it provides a break with computer systems and calendar changes.
After the change, the third grading period, which is the current one, will last 12 weeks, and the next grading period will last six weeks. Since there are more days in the current grading period, the grade calculations' weight will be changed to ensure grades are weighted heavier during the current grading period.
As a result of the calendar change, there will now be teacher workdays on April 12, 13 and 14, giving teachers one extra day to prepare for students’ return.
Kiracofe also updated the board on the number of students returning for in-person instruction on April 15.
According to data collected from 7,602 survey responses, 80.2% of parents are planning to send their students four days a week for in-person learning, with 19.2% wishing to remain virtual.
Another question on the survey asked whether students wish to remain in their current model of instruction. The responses showed that the majority of students are remaining in person at 75.8%, 17% remaining virtual and the rest of students switching from one modality to the other. Approximately 376 students are switching from virtual learning to in-person learning while 183 students plan to switch from in-person classes to virtual. This adds to around a net gain of 180 additional students returning to school in person, Kiracofe said.
Of the students returning to school, 47.8% will not be using Augusta County transportation, and 41.4% plan to use transportation both in the morning and afternoon. Schools are making decisions based on this data to determine transportation routes for the remainder of the year, Bond said.
These numbers are subject to change as surveys are still being returned.
North River representative Nicholas Collins took a moment at the end of the meeting to thank the board for the tremendous amount of work they’ve done since February’s meeting.
“From one meeting until the next we covered a lot of ground, and I think we made some good decisions at the last meeting, so I just want to thank everyone for working on that concern so quickly,” Collins said.