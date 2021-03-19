Augusta County School Board approves $116.8M budget with 5% pay raise for all employees

After the change, the third grading period, which is the current one, will last 12 weeks, and the next grading period will last six weeks. Since there are more days in the current grading period, the grade calculations' weight will be changed to ensure grades are weighted heavier during the current grading period.

As a result of the calendar change, there will now be teacher workdays on April 12, 13 and 14, giving teachers one extra day to prepare for students’ return.

Kiracofe also updated the board on the number of students returning for in-person instruction on April 15.

According to data collected from 7,602 survey responses, 80.2% of parents are planning to send their students four days a week for in-person learning, with 19.2% wishing to remain virtual.

Another question on the survey asked whether students wish to remain in their current model of instruction. The responses showed that the majority of students are remaining in person at 75.8%, 17% remaining virtual and the rest of students switching from one modality to the other. Approximately 376 students are switching from virtual learning to in-person learning while 183 students plan to switch from in-person classes to virtual. This adds to around a net gain of 180 additional students returning to school in person, Kiracofe said.