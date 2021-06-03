Augusta County School Board approves virtual learning plan for high schoolers

VERONA — The Augusta County School Board approved a virtual learning plan for high school students for the 2021-22 school year at their monthly meeting Thursday night, but tabled a decision until July on whether distance learning options will be available for middle and elementary students.
The board was presented with a plan for virtual learning for grades 1-12, with specific criteria for students to meet to qualify. In the proposal, for a student to be approved for virtual learning a professional expert would have to sign off on it, much like a doctor’s note, or have the student would have to have a work schedule that made virtual learning more convenient. Students also would have needed to have conducted themselves properly and done well with virtual learning during the pandemic.
The board’s support for the option for high school students was unanimous, but many board members were hesitant to offer younger students the option. The board voted 6-1 to approve and modify the plan, with Beverley Manor representative Donna Wells being the only vote against it. Wells opposed the plan because she is in favor of allowing all ages to participate in virtual learning.
“I can see the benefit in the high school level, particularly in juniors and seniors who may be working, but in elementary and middle school, it would have to be a very special case,” said David Shiflett, the Middle River representative on the board. “At that particular age, the interaction with other students and learning how to get along, learning how to problem-solve with their peers is sometimes just as important as what they learn in the classroom.”
The reason for tabling the discussion instead of outright denying the option for virtual learning for younger students is to gauge interest among parents when they see how strict the criteria will be to qualify. County Superintendent Eric Bond said board members will be provided with more data about younger students participating in virtual learning before their next meeting on July 1.
Students who are approved will take their courses either through Virtual Virginia or through an Augusta County Public School teacher if a digital course is unavailable. Teachers will not be asked to teach a physical and digital classroom simultaneously in the fall.
The issue with younger grades is fewer families seem interested in virtual learning and the schedules of the students make it difficult to provide them with teachers, according to Assistant Superintendent of Instruction & Instructional Technology Tina Kiracofe.
“We don’t have enough students coming out of the classrooms to justify having teachers who are designated as virtual teachers,” Kiracofe said. “That’s true in grades 1-5. Similarly, in middle school, it would be difficult to staff. High school schedules are a bit different. It’s easier to schedule a teacher to teach one virtual block and additional in-person blocks.”
Kiracofe said students will be monitored to ensure they are progressing well in their schoolwork. If a student is struggling, they will be required to return to in-person instruction.