Augusta County School Board approves virtual learning plan for high schoolers

VERONA — The Augusta County School Board approved a virtual learning plan for high school students for the 2021-22 school year at their monthly meeting Thursday night, but tabled a decision until July on whether distance learning options will be available for middle and elementary students.

The board was presented with a plan for virtual learning for grades 1-12, with specific criteria for students to meet to qualify. In the proposal, for a student to be approved for virtual learning a professional expert would have to sign off on it, much like a doctor’s note, or have the student would have to have a work schedule that made virtual learning more convenient. Students also would have needed to have conducted themselves properly and done well with virtual learning during the pandemic.

The board’s support for the option for high school students was unanimous, but many board members were hesitant to offer younger students the option. The board voted 6-1 to approve and modify the plan, with Beverley Manor representative Donna Wells being the only vote against it. Wells opposed the plan because she is in favor of allowing all ages to participate in virtual learning.