Augusta County School Board reverses course, complies with state on mask mandate

VERONA — Blindsided.
That’s how Middle River representative David Shiflett described the situation the Augusta County School Board found themselves in on Thursday night.
In front of a room full of county residents, the school board explained they had no choice in whether students would wear masks when they return to school on Tuesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam held a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, where he stated according to Senate Bill 1303, passed into law in March, school boards were breaking the law if they did not follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to the maximum extent practicable. This includes the center’s recent recommendation that all students and staff in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The Augusta County School Board unanimously affirmed at its meeting Thursday they would follow the law as now presented to them. All students, staff and volunteers in county schools will wear masks to begin the school year.
The board members did not hide their frustrations with the sudden change.
North River representative Nicholas Collins said he was sitting on a tractor when Superintendent Eric Bond called him to inform him of the development. Collins took issue with the change, as the Virginia Superintendent of Education, James Lane, said school boards had the right to make decisions about masks in their localities.
“How do all of our legislators, all of these high-ranking people, miss that until 4 o’clock today?” Collins asked. “I don’t know. I’m flustered.”
Several board members said they had planned uphold the decision for masks to be optional in schools, even as Staunton and Waynesboro schools both mandated masks this week, but were unable to after Northam’s press conference.
Although many speakers during public comment crossed into political territory, the board members themselves offered their views, with every member of the board criticizing policymakers in Richmond for the decision.
“I hate it for you as parents, and I hate it for us as a school board. We do what we think is best for our kids every day, and what’s concerning is that it’s like ‘here comes the bus and we all get run over,’ and it’s coming from that way,” Wayne District representative Tim Swortzel said, pointing in the direction of Richmond. “What’s coming next that might have been put out there two months ago that we don’t know about?”
At times, the criticisms of lawmakers turned into political endorsements.
“For the many years I’ve been on this board, we have always tried to be non-political. We have no affiliation up here because that doesn’t need to interfere with the decisions we make for our parents and for our kids," Collins said. "But I am going to go against the grain tonight and say that we have got to get a Republican governor into the statehouse."
Pastures representative Dr. John Ocheltree agreed with Collins, pointing to the upcoming November elections.
“The ability to vote [against masks] tonight was taken away from me about 4 o’clock this afternoon. I will echo what Mr. Collins said and say that if you want to change that and help out your school board, then Nov. 2 you need to go to the polls and vote Northam out of office,” Ocheltree said. “He will be out of office, but you don’t want his successor,” he corrected.
Chairman John Ward said with kids returning to school Tuesday and staff excited to see them, the people of Augusta County needed to encourage the teachers right now.
“One thing we have to encourage them to do is prove this state wrong,” Ward said. “Do the maximum in masking and whatever we have to do to have the lowest numbers in this country. Then in the nine weeks, or 12 weeks, we can go back and say, ‘you know what? You guys were wrong.’”
Of the 20 speakers during public comment, 11 were against masks, and the board met audible disapproval as its members expressed they could not vote against face coverings.
“Don’t send your kids to school masked up,” Warren Cash, of Stuarts Draft, said following the decision.
Eight speakers spoke in favor of masks in schools, pointing to rising transmission rates in Augusta County and a responsibility by the school board to protect students and staff.
Abby Wightman spoke out as a parent of a rising first-grade daughter with viral-induced asthma.
“The school board decision to make masks optional put my daughter, and all children, at risk,” Wightman said.
“I have sat up all night with my daughter while she struggled to breathe praying for her to keep going through all the wheezing and the coughing,” she continued. “I know firsthand how scary respiratory illnesses are.”