Augusta County School Board reverses course, complies with state on mask mandate

“How do all of our legislators, all of these high-ranking people, miss that until 4 o’clock today?” Collins asked. “I don’t know. I’m flustered.”

Several board members said they had planned uphold the decision for masks to be optional in schools, even as Staunton and Waynesboro schools both mandated masks this week, but were unable to after Northam’s press conference.

Although many speakers during public comment crossed into political territory, the board members themselves offered their views, with every member of the board criticizing policymakers in Richmond for the decision.

“I hate it for you as parents, and I hate it for us as a school board. We do what we think is best for our kids every day, and what’s concerning is that it’s like ‘here comes the bus and we all get run over,’ and it’s coming from that way,” Wayne District representative Tim Swortzel said, pointing in the direction of Richmond. “What’s coming next that might have been put out there two months ago that we don’t know about?”

At times, the criticisms of lawmakers turned into political endorsements.