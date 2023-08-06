VERONA — Ahead of students returning to school on Aug. 9, the Augusta County School Board shared that things are in good shape for their arrival.

The board praised the work of custodians to prepare the buildings and the administrators to almost fully staff the classrooms for students to enjoy a successful school year.

“Things look really, really good right now,” Superintendent Eric Bond said. “I appreciate everybody’s effort. I know it’s a daunting task, and we have a couple more days before our students come back, but I know everybody has worked extremely hard. There’s a real sense of energy and excitement to get another great year started for us.”

Kelly Troxell, the executive director of personnel for the county, shared that 93 new teachers will join county classrooms this year. She commended the work of the administrators in her office to get everything in order to ensure smooth onboarding for all the new employees in the county schools.

“We are fully staffed except for one teaching position at one school,” Troxell said.

Riverheads representative John Ward said he had a chance to meet many new teachers at an orientation day at Blue Ridge Community College. Beyond that, Ward pointed to other teachers he met at Riverheads Elementary and Riverheads High School. Ward said around half the teachers he met at those two schools were former students at the schools, and some with years of experience teaching already. Ward praised the county for providing the type of community educators want to return to and pour into.

“It was neat meeting some of those new teachers,” Ward said. “It used to be the new teachers were brand new, but we’re getting some with experience this year.”

Vice-Chair Donna Wells praised the condition of the buildings on her recent visits to several county schools ahead of the return of students.

“The schools are ready and look wonderful,” Wells said. “How the summer people do it, I’m not sure, but I think everybody will be ready when Wednesday rolls around.”