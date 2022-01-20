Augusta County Schools to make masks optional starting Feb. 14; Waynesboro will still require them

VERONA — Barring unforeseen circumstances, masks will be optional for students and staff in Augusta County Schools beginning Feb. 14.

The Augusta County School Board voted 5-1 during its annual retreat Thursday to set the date when students and staff can take off their masks, with parameters in place that allow the board members to change its mind if cases persist or legal objections strike down Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that made their decision possible.

Youngkin’s executive order, which formally takes effect on Monday, says masks should be optional statewide at parent’s preference. All six members agreed with the desire to make masks optional, but five argued Monday was too soon as county schools are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past month.

Vice-chair Donna Wells, who was the only dissenting vote becasue she thinks Feb. 14 is too soon, feared such a quick policy change would lead to staffing issues.

“I’m afraid if we go mask-optional right away, we’re going to lose a couple of teachers who are on the verge right now, and this may be what pushes them over the edge,” Wells said.

When deciding on the date, North River representative Nicholas Collins made the motion for Feb. 14. Wells attempted to amend the motion to Feb. 28 to allow more time for cases to decrease but was not seconded.

Chairman David Shiflett said setting a date was important, so parents would have time to plan.

“I think we owe it to our staff, and we owe to our citizens to say, ‘Here’s where we’re headed,’” Shiflett said. “If the numbers regress, as we hope they will, then when we arrive at this date, we will go mask optional. But if things go sideways, we will reserve the right to change.”

Youngkin’s order has already seen contention legally, as opponents argue it contradicts Senate Bill 1303, which was signed into law in March. SB1303 says schools must follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to the maximum extent possible. Currently, the CDC recommends universal masking at all grade levels of public schools.

The board hopes any legal issues with the executive order will be resolved by Feb. 14, as the order being struck down would leave Augusta County without a choice in the matter once again.

“We’ve got to wait and see what the legal aspect of it is,” Shiflett said. “Hopefully, that’s going to occur pretty quick.”

The county also needs to evaluate whether they are allowed to make masks optional for staff, as Superintendent Eric Bond said labor laws might enforce masking for staff in schools.

Augusta County’s decision on Thursday comes after Waynesboro Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell announced on Wednesday masks would remain mandatory in Waynesboro Public Schools.

Cassell cited SB1303 and the desire to continue to uphold the CDC’s guidance.

“The CDC recommends multiple “layers” of prevention strategies to minimize disease transmission,” Cassell wrote in the statement. “No one layer is 100% effective, therefore the use of multiple strategies is important, especially during this period of high community transmission. Universal masking is one layer that has been successful and allows our schools to stay open and safer places for students to learn.”

