Bridgewater College likely to lay off 13% of employees
Bridgewater College likely to lay off 13% of employees

  Updated
Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College students cross Dinkel Avenue as they make their way around campus.

 Daily News-Record File

HARRISONBURG — A recommendation from a task force charged with finding areas where funding can be reallocated at Bridgewater College will likely cost approximately 40 employees, both faculty and staff, their jobs, according to Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president of marketing and communications.

More than a year ago, well before the pandemic, Bridgewater College began the process of Strategic Resource Allocation with the goal of focusing resources on the academic programs and other activities that are most in demand and most effectively support the college’s mission.

The process is part of Bridgewater’s strategic plan, approved in 2018, to review every academic and support program at the college and, using equally available data and metrics for each program, determine what programs should receive added resources, current levels of resources, or reduced resources and possibly be phased out, Parkhurst said.

Based on the reports of the task force, the senior administrative team has put forth recommendations upon which the college’s board of trustees will vote at its November meeting.

Recommendations include reducing the equestrian program, phasing out men’s golf and the dance team, and eliminating several academic majors and minors.

