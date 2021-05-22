Buffalo Gap celebrates ‘resilient’ graduates

BUFFALO GAP — After having to graduate students one at a time in 2020, Buffalo Gap High School was able to hold a more traditional ceremony for their graduating seniors this year as they celebrated the class of 2021 on Saturday morning.

Principal Ian Marshall thanked the crowd for their support on a warm morning at Buffalo Gap’s football field, as the seniors concluded a year in which they missed out on prom. The staff worked hard to ensure the celebration was as normal as possible for the class of 2021, he said.

“When we found out that prom was not going to happen again this year, our staff went into overdrive to figure out how we could redirect all the different parameters we had to make something happen [for graduation],” Marshall said. “We have some amazing staff that put that together and went above and beyond to make sure that happened.”

The seniors were able to walk the stage and receive the familiar cheers and support from their family and friends that the class of 2020 missed out on. One of the only differences from a traditional ceremony was graduates having to pick up their diploma from a table instead of being handed it.