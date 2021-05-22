Buffalo Gap celebrates ‘resilient’ graduates

BUFFALO GAP — After having to graduate students one at a time in 2020, Buffalo Gap High School was able to hold a more traditional ceremony for their graduating seniors this year as they celebrated the class of 2021 on Saturday morning.
Principal Ian Marshall thanked the crowd for their support on a warm morning at Buffalo Gap’s football field, as the seniors concluded a year in which they missed out on prom. The staff worked hard to ensure the celebration was as normal as possible for the class of 2021, he said.
“When we found out that prom was not going to happen again this year, our staff went into overdrive to figure out how we could redirect all the different parameters we had to make something happen [for graduation],” Marshall said. “We have some amazing staff that put that together and went above and beyond to make sure that happened.”
The seniors were able to walk the stage and receive the familiar cheers and support from their family and friends that the class of 2020 missed out on. One of the only differences from a traditional ceremony was graduates having to pick up their diploma from a table instead of being handed it.
Hannah Dodson was named the school’s valedictorian. She congratulated her fellow students on persevering through a school year riddled with the effects of a global pandemic.
“We lost things that we had been looking forward to for the last three years of our lives,” Dodson said. “We were supposed to have another familiar school year to give us the closure we needed before our childhoods ended, but instead everything changed. It was like a rug being pulled out from under us.”
Dodson said the anger and disappointment from losing parts of her senior year eventually gave way to awe and appreciation of the way her classmates handled the change.
“We may very well be the most resilient class to come out of Buffalo Gap High School,” she said.
The school’s guest speaker was Stefanie Bartley, a nurse and infection specialist at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Bartley graduated from Buffalo Gap in 1991 and told students about her journey from becoming a mother at 18 to eventually securing her nursing degree from Eastern Mennonite University years later.
Bartley encouraged students to find the correct paths for their lives, even if the direction might seem uncertain.
“God will plant seeds in you,” Bartley said. “He will continue to nurture those seeds within you by the people he puts in your path to water those seeds. And then with his perfect timing, he will create the perfect plan just for you.”
Colin Gates was the salutatorian for the 2021 class. Forty-five students were recognized for graduating with honors for having a 3.3 or higher cumulative GPA.