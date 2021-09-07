Cases continue to rise in Augusta County schools as residents speak out against mask mandates

VERONA — With over 300 COVID-19 cases in Augusta County schools since the beginning of the school year, around 50 residents came before the school board last week to urge them to make masks optional.
At times the meeting became tense, as speakers expressed disappointment in the board members for policies they said violated their kids’ rights and religious freedoms. Since that meeting, Augusta County has confirmed 155 new cases for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.
School boards across the state are not legally allowed to make masks optional. This came to light at the end of July, when Gov. Ralph Northam stated that because of Senate Bill 1303, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was required for schools to reopen. After some localities continued to make masks optional, Northam further clarified the legality with a public health emergency order that required universal masking in all K-12 schools on Aug. 12.
Warren Cash, of Stuarts Draft, used his timeslot at the meeting to share a variety of Bible verses and encourage the board to put “faith over fear,” as he compared requiring masks to instilling fear and requiring vaccines to “putting poison in our people’s bodies.”
“I believe the rapture is near,” Cash said.
Rick Hanley, of Stuarts Draft, likened mask mandates to segregation before going on to quote Hopper, a villainous grasshopper from the 1998 Pixar film “A Bug’s Life.”
“It’s not about wearing masks and requiring vaccines in the name of safety; it’s about control, manipulation and keeping others in line,” Hanley said. “Why were we all told that once we get the vaccine, life will return to normal?”
Less than 50% of Augusta County residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.
Joshua Cox, a student at Riverheads High School, said the masks in schools were not working and the rules were not consistent. Cox said he put a mesh mask on to aid his breathing because of his asthma and was told the mask did not meet the requirements for a face covering.
“These masks are doing no good, and there is no proof that masks can work against COVID-19,” said Joshua Cox, a Riverheads High School student. “Even if masks did work, as much as people touch their masks and don’t wear them properly, they still would not work.”
Health organizations across the country, and the world, have affirmed the value of masks in reducing the spread of COVID-19, including the CDC, VDH and, on a more local level, the Central Shenandoah Health District and Augusta Health.
North River representative Nicholas Collins publicly spoke against the state’s decision to mandate masks at the board’s August meeting but said the cases since then have changed his mind, as well as a desire to uphold his duties as a school board member.
“As long as I am on this board, we will obey the law,” Collins said. “That was in the oath we took, and I still believe in doing what I said I would … Numbers have exploded. This thing has not gone away. I will support wearing a mask in our schools until numbers change.”
Over Labor Day weekend, Augusta Health confirmed 202 cases of COVID-19 at their testing locations, according to an update from the hospital. The surge of cases in the county has caused the hospital to limit functions amid a surge it said is expected to increase in the coming weeks, according to a vaccination update on Tuesday.
“Please vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, and stay distant from others when possible. COVID vaccinations are still the most effective and lasting way to prevent COVID infections in our community, and the best defense against serious illness and death,” Augusta Health wrote.