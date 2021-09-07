Cases continue to rise in Augusta County schools as residents speak out against mask mandates

“It’s not about wearing masks and requiring vaccines in the name of safety; it’s about control, manipulation and keeping others in line,” Hanley said. “Why were we all told that once we get the vaccine, life will return to normal?”

Less than 50% of Augusta County residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.

Joshua Cox, a student at Riverheads High School, said the masks in schools were not working and the rules were not consistent. Cox said he put a mesh mask on to aid his breathing because of his asthma and was told the mask did not meet the requirements for a face covering.

“These masks are doing no good, and there is no proof that masks can work against COVID-19,” said Joshua Cox, a Riverheads High School student. “Even if masks did work, as much as people touch their masks and don’t wear them properly, they still would not work.”

Health organizations across the country, and the world, have affirmed the value of masks in reducing the spread of COVID-19, including the CDC, VDH and, on a more local level, the Central Shenandoah Health District and Augusta Health.