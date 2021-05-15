Fishburne Military School celebrates 2021 commencement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elms will continue his academic career at the University of Virginia where he will major in data science. His roommate William Terry was named the 2021 salutatorian.

“To have gone through all of this and finally be at the end is something special,” Elms said.

Brett Hayes, the owner of Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro, gave the guest address for the students. He said he was going to give an address about how he graduated from high school with a 1.2 GPA but went on to receive his master’s degree and become a businessman to illustrate what someone from the bottom of the class can do. He said upon meeting the 2021 class at Fishburne, he realized the bottom of the class at the school was better than the top of his graduating class.

“This class has no bottom,” Hayes said. “They are all exceptional leaders and young men.”

Black applauded the cadets for their efforts to continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as they progressed through their senior year. Although they had more time to prepare for COVID than the class of 2020, they still faced unknowns every day, Black said.

“It was more of a reaction last year, while it was more intentional this year,” Black said. “But even then, no plan survives first contact. That’s the way COVID planning was; we did the best we could, but there were always things that popped up that we would have to redirect how we were doing things. I cannot thank the faculty and staff enough, as they carried the weight of the entire year. It was truly remarkable.”

