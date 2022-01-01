Fishburne Military School names new president

Starting in April, Fishburne Military School will have a new president.

Randal Brown will assume the role as president, the Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation (F-HEF), the governing body of the school, announced earlier this month.

Brown, a native of Nashville, Tenn., currently serves as special projects executive for Schools of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia. He previously served as head of school for Worcester Preparatory School in Maryland and All Saints Episcopal School in Texas.

Brown completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in History & International Studies from Rhodes College before receiving a Master of Education degree from Vanderbilt University. He served as an officer in the Army National Guard for 23 years until his retirement as a lieutenant colonel in 2014.

For Brown, he sees it as a way to bridge his educational and military experience, which includes being awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Iraq War.