Fishburne Military School names new president

Starting in April, Fishburne Military School will have a new president.
Randal Brown will assume the role as president, the Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation (F-HEF), the governing body of the school, announced earlier this month.
Brown, a native of Nashville, Tenn., currently serves as special projects executive for Schools of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia. He previously served as head of school for Worcester Preparatory School in Maryland and All Saints Episcopal School in Texas.
Brown completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in History & International Studies from Rhodes College before receiving a Master of Education degree from Vanderbilt University. He served as an officer in the Army National Guard for 23 years until his retirement as a lieutenant colonel in 2014.
For Brown, he sees it as a way to bridge his educational and military experience, which includes being awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Iraq War.
“For me, the leadership role at Fishburne is the opportunity to combine my independent school expertise and military experience into a single role,” Brown said. “It is my belief that there are timeless fundamentals in the education of boys and in their transformation into young men of skill and character. This ethos at Fishburne to find the best in each boy aligns with my own philosophy and I believe will prove compelling in the years ahead.”
Capt. Mark Black was the last person to serve full-time in the role before he stepped down in May.
Ted Maroney, F-HEF chairman emeritus and the chairman of the search committee, praised Brown’s experience as he prepares to head into the role.
“It is rare to find a candidate as eminently qualified to the role as we found in Randal,” Maroney said in a press release. “Randal’s experience on every level as an educator, head of school and fund raiser coupled with a distinguished military career and a big picture outward-facing persona met every requirement of our job description. A collaborative but decisive leader, his background, operational approach and enthusiasm will set the tempo and course for Fishburne.”