GradReports ranks Bridgewater College among top 20 in Virginia for salary after graduation

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College is among Virginia’s top 20 colleges and universities for post-graduation salaries, according to GradReports’ “2021 Best Colleges” rankings.

The GradReports salary score is based on median alumni earnings in the year after graduating, using data from the U.S. Department of Education’s 2020 College Scorecard. After analyzing data from more than 4.6 million graduates nationwide, Bridgewater College was ranked as one of the best colleges in Virginia.

“We are excited to see that Bridgewater College is ranked among the top schools in Virginia,” said Sherry Talbott, Director of Career Services at Bridgewater College. “It is a good indication that students are moving successfully into their chosen career paths and that they are prepared for their particular careers with the skills and knowledge base that employers require.”

Bridgewater provides students with more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors as well as four graduate programs. The College also boasts a strong alumni network with more than 18,000 alumni in more than 40 countries.