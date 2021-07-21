Local church hosts night of prayer for Augusta County School Board ahead of transgender decision

“The reality is that we’re being asked to speak something that is fundamentally untrue,” Hetzler said. “And not only is it untrue, but it’s something that goes back to mankind who are made in the image of God.”

The Freedom Foundation filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Education seeking an injunction against the implementation of the state's new policy on transgender children in late March.

Wayne Hills associate pastor Will Soto said churches should “open their tables” to those on the other side of the issue to attempt to learn from them in an exchange he said should lead to compassion that will help both sides better navigate the conversation.

“It keeps us from slandering the word [of God],” Soto said of the need to engage with the community even in times of disagreement. “We need to represent the fullness of ideas whether we agree with them or not. If we’re not willing to sit and talk with those who disagree with us, I think we’ve already taken that first step towards dehumanizing them.”

This is all a way for churches to love their neighbors despite differences of fundamental viewpoints, Soto said.

“Let’s have a conversation, and even if we agree to disagree, I want to extend love to you by sitting with you, learning from you, and hearing from you,” he said. “And then maybe learn some ways we can partner together in helpful ways.”

