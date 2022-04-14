Music with a Message: Scholarships support deserving area students

For 86 years the Waynesboro/Augusta Woman’s Club has been finding creative ways to “do good” in the community and soon the women will use music to get their message out about an important project that, literally, affects the future of the area.

Music on Main, a freewill donation fundraiser being held April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, will feature three of the area’s most beloved musical groups. “Endless Praise,” a gospel choir affiliated with Waynesboro’s Shiloh Baptist Church; “Flutes of the Shenandoah,” affiliated with the Stonewall Brigade Band; and the “Faithful Men” singing group will be the featured performers. Pianist Orville Bame will also be providing musical pieces as a prelude and at intermission.

Although the event is certainly a way for local members of the community to have an enjoyable night of music, something that everyone is craving after two years of pandemic social distancing, the evening is much more than simply a fun night out. It is music with a message — the club needs $6,000 in order to continue providing scholarships to four area students.

The women’s club, which started in 1936 as the Waynesboro Woman’s Club and more recently expanded to include adjacent parts of Augusta County such as Fishersville and Stuarts Draft, has always focused on community betterment. They campaigned to get streetlights in Waynesboro; they provided non-partisan voter registration assistance; they sponsored swim classes for local children; they sold automobile seat belts before those were standard equipment; and they have run a clothes closet.

In 1987, the women added a commitment to assist area students in higher education endeavors. To that end, they have provided well over $100,000 to deserving high school seniors. They currently award four scholarships to four students and each of them receives $1,500 a year for each of their four years of college.

The need then is for the women to finish the night with $6,000 in order to continue their commitment to four area students for the next school year. The students, who can come from Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, and Wilson Memorial high schools, are selected based on the following criteria: character, academic performance, financial need, and extracurricular activities. The club then provides $1,500 a year to the winning student for four years. There are always four students receiving the scholarship at any time.

This is not just an abstract undertaking; rather it represents a commitment to the future of our community. Four students are currently receiving scholarships. Three are freshmen, Alyssa Miller at Blue Ridge Community College, Ty Lafferty at James Madison University and Ashley Morani at the University of Virginia. Senior Addison Hawpe attends Eastern Mennonite University.

All four students will attend Music on Main and speak at intermission. Miller wants to be an elementary school teacher. She plans on attending the concert and telling the crowd why the club’s scholarship is important.

She indicated that the scholarship has enabled her to focus on her studies rather than on financial worries.

“I am grateful to be able to get my education to become an elementary school teacher, especially during this time with a teacher shortage worldwide. It is now more important than ever to get great teachers out there and that is what I strive to be. I am so grateful to the ladies of the club and cannot wait to keep on exploring my college career with them,” she said.

While Miller has just started her college journey, senior Hawpe at EMU is wrapping hers up. In a few weeks she will earn an honors degree in nursing. She has already accepted a position as a pediatric RN at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.

“The Waynesboro/Augusta Women’s Club scholarship has allowed me to attend my dream school. Were it not for the generosity and kindness shown to me by this organization and its members, I would not have been able to attend EMU. I am a first generation college student and my parents are self-employed. Neither my parents, nor myself, could have afforded to pay for me to attend this school,” she said.

“Now that I am at the end of my college journey, I am able to look back and see just how much stress and anxiety this scholarship took off the plate for me and my family,” ” Hawpe added. “This scholarship, in a nutshell, has helped me to learn and grow to be a nurse who will go into the world, leading and serving with compassion, mercy, and purpose. I can’t wait to go out into the world and make them proud!”

The women’s club is hoping that the combination of fine music and a good cause will turn out a generous community so that four students can continue their education with a little less worry about the money needed to pay the educational bills.

“We are thrilled to present this varied and diversified concert for our community while raising money for our scholarship recipients,” said club member Mary Fannin.

For more information about the concert or to make a tax-deductible donation to the scholarships, contact Fannin at maryfannin@gmail.com or (571) 205-2355.

All photos were submitted by the students.

Captions: There are two photos of Addison Hawpe, one a close up with a stethoscope, and one farther away with her sitting with books on the EMU sign.

There is one photo of Alyssa Miller standing beside a tree.