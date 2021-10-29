Pasture District incumbent John Ocheltree faces pair of challengers for Augusta County School Board seat

After a year filled with parents voicing their concerns to school boards across the nation, three candidates seek election to be the Pastures District school board representative for Augusta County.
Incumbent Dr. John Ocheltree — who has served on the board for 12 years, including three as chairman — seeks reelection, while Nick Astarb and Timothy Simmons challenge him, citing a need to reinstate parental control back into schools.
In recent months, the county’s school board has been on the receiving end of lengthy public comment periods in which parents stated their frustrations with how the administrators decided pivotal issues, such as masks in school or virtual learning in 2020.
Astarb — a parent of a Beverley Manor Middle student — says the board took parents out of the equation when deciding things during the pandemic.
“I became involved because of the lack of parental involvement,” Astarb said at a public forum for school board members on Oct. 18. “At the first COVID-19 outbreak, when we would go to school board meetings, the superintendent would say, ‘staff has discussed this. The administration has discussed this. The teachers have discussed this.’ But he never said the parents have been involved in this. We were totally outcast.”
Among the issues where local parents feel the choice has been ripped from them is the mask mandate currently active in schools. The county originally voted on July 29 to make masks optional for all students and staff but reversed course on Aug. 5 when Gov. Ralph Northam said not mandating masks was against the law.
The board, including Ocheltree, made their frustrations known to the community at that Aug. 5 meeting, as they felt the decision was taken out of their hands. Ocheltree says the board exists to work with community members toward a common goal.
“We are not the enemy on the school board,” Ocheltree said. “We’re there for you to tell us what you want done in your school, what curriculum you want taught. I am totally wide open — and so is every other member of the school board — to hear what parents have to say. That will never change.”
Simmons says he will attempt to enact a bill that firmly establishes the rights of parents in their children’s education.
“As parents, we have an inherent right to raise our children and be involved in the decisions affecting them. Once elected, I will advocate for and, while seeking input from fellow parents, create a Parents Bill of Rights that will outline our parental rights pertaining to our children’s K-12 education within all Augusta County Schools,” Simmons wrote on his campaign Facebook page.
During a gubernatorial debate on Sept. 29, candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” a statement all three school board candidates have publicly disagreed with.
Another popular topic among parents this year is transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education mandated a group of model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students, which the school board rejected on July 29. The policies included allowing students to use the bathroom of their gender identities and requiring teachers to use preferred pronouns.
Ocheltree was the board member that made the motion to deny the policies, stating that the county’s rules protected transgender students already worked.
“We’ve dealt with transgender students for 8-10 years and have always had them go use the bathroom in the office in most cases,” Ocheltree said. “That has worked out well and has never been a problem. I read the 25-page policy that the Virginia Department of Education presented to us, and there was just way too much information in that policy. Too much taking away of parental rights and parental knowledge of their children in schools.”
The July 29 meeting drew hundreds of attendees who spoke about violations of parental rights and governmental overreach into county schools.
“We must not be forced to act on the notion that boys are girls or that girls are boys,” Simmons wrote in July. “This should not be manipulated to suggest that we hate individuals who are transgender or that we should vilify them, but ultimately we should not be forced to act on treating them like something they biologically are not, at the expense of students who are not transgender.”
Astarb shares concerns with the other two candidates of lawmakers in Richmond interfering with decisions on the local level.
“This is Augusta County. We know what’s best for our students. We do what’s best for our students, and we don’t need any help from Richmond to do that,” Astarb said.
Astarb has a list of things he will work to immediately accomplish if elected. He says he will look to rescind the mask mandate as soon as possible, as well as dismiss the school board’s attorney and attempt to find an “unbiased” replacement. Another goal is to provide the school board members with $6,000 each to help schools in their districts, a system similar to what the Augusta County Board of Supervisors utilizes. This will be achieved by reallocating health insurance funds currently supplied to the school board.
“Like many of you since the first COVID-19 outbreak, I’ve lost some faith and trust in our school board,” Astarb said. “The total disregard for parental input on many issues is troubling. I have attended many school board meetings and spoken many times at those meetings. I am running as a change agent to be that parental voice that just does not rubber-stamp anything that the superintendent or the school board attorney puts forth.”
Ocheltree, a podiatrist in Staunton, if reelected says he will continue to hear the voices of parents and oversee the construction of middle school wings at Buffalo Gap and Riverheads, which he says will solve the problem of parents in Deerfield and Craigsville having to drive to Beverley Manor Middle.
“If I do win this election, I will continue to be that kind of person that sits up late at night past midnight looking at emails from parents, trying to answer every single one of them with at least a ‘thank you for the email,’” Ocheltree said.